Manchester United plotting summer move for 22-year-old striker: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker has been heavily linked with a number of Europe's top clubs in recent months.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are believed to be keen to sign a young striker during this summer's transfer window. Ralf Rangnick has reportedly advised the club to attempt to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Manchester United have, however, identified Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak as a potential transfer target as per The Daily Mail. The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal during the January transfer window. But the deal failed to materialize as the Gunners were unwilling to trigger his £75 million release clause.

Alexander Isak joined Real Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019. The striker immediately became an integral member of La Real's squad during his first season with the Spanish club. He enjoyed a breakout campaign during the 2020-21 season, scoring 17 goals in 34 La Liga appearances.

Alexander Isak caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his impressive performances for Sweden at Euro 2020 last summer. Isak has scored eight goals in 27 appearances in all competitions for Real Sociedad this season.

Liverpool were reportedly interested in signing the forward, but the deal failed to materialize.

Manchester United are bracing themselves for the departure of Edinson Cavani next summer. The Uruguay international has less than six months left on his current deal with the club and is expected to run down his contract and become a free agent next summer.

The Red Devils have sent Anthony Martial away on loan to Sevilla until the end of the season. The Frenchman made just eight Premier League appearances for Manchester United prior to his January exit.

Martial had grown frustrated with the lack of playing time he received this season. He is expected to secure a permanent move away from Old Trafford next summer.The Premier League giants are therefore expected to sign a new striker during next summer's transfer window.

Manchester United are likely to attempt to sign a proven goalscorer next summer

FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Serie A

Despite being regarded as one of Europe's brightest young prospects, Alexander Isak is yet to establish himself as a world-class striker. Manchester United are in desperate need of a forward who can score 20 goals or more a season and help them win silverware in the near future.

Alexander Isak has had an underwhelming 2021-22 campaign, scoring just four goals in 19 La Liga appearances. Manchester United are therefore likely to target other big-name strikers.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB Lautaro Martínez and Alexander Isak are potential striker options for Manchester United, while Ralf Rangnick is known to be an admirer of Patrik Schick too. #MUFC @sistoney67 , BBC] Lautaro Martínez and Alexander Isak are potential striker options for Manchester United, while Ralf Rangnick is known to be an admirer of Patrik Schick too. #MUFC [@sistoney67, BBC]

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils could attempt to sign Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine striker has been one of the standout players in Serie A in recent years.

Also Read Article Continues below

He helped Inter Milan win their first Scudetto in eleven years last season by scoring 17 goals in 38 league appearances. Martinez has continued his good form this season, scoring eleven goals in 22 league games for Inter Milan.

Edited by Diptanil Roy