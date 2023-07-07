Manchester United will be on a pre-season tour once more and this time, to the United States. The 2022-23 season was full of ups and downs for the Red Devils but Erik ten Hag managed to power United to their first trophy in six years and finish third in the Premier League.

Having a strong pre-season is often a good way to predict how the start of the new season will look like for most clubs. The squad will have time to practice together and also hand over playing time to younger players as the whole team prepares mentally and physically ahead of their new season.

Prior pre-season trips by United included stops in China, Thailand, and Australia. But in 2023, the United States will once again be the destination, which is quite exciting for the United Fan base.

In lieu of this, We at Sportskeeda have put together everything you need to know about Manchester United's preseason summer ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

When does pre-season begin?

On July 12, Manchester United will play Leeds United in a friendly to start their preseason campaign in Norway. Then, on July 19, they will fly to Scotland for a match against Lyon at BT Murray Field before flying to the United States for their tour.

Manchester United pre-season 2023 fixtures

Date/ Time Game | Venue

July 12/4pm BST Manchester United vs Leeds | Ullevaal Stadion

July 19/2pm BST Manchester United vs Lyon | Murrayfield, Edinburgh

July 22/10pm BST Manchester United vs Arsenal | MetLife Stadium, New York, NY

July 25/3:30am BST Manchester United vs Wrexham | Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

July 26/12am BST Manchester United vs Real Madrid | NGR Stadium, Houston, TX

July 30/ 2am BST Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund | Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

August 5/4pm BST Manchester United v Lens | Old Trafford, Manchester

August 6/4pm BST Manchester United v Athletic Bilbao | Aviva Stadium, Dublin

How to Watch?

All first-team games will be live-streamed for fans on MUTV, the same as every pre-season trip.

Monthly passes can be bought for £7.99 and annual passes for £29.99, This is expected to cover all pre-season games.

A subscription can be purchased from the official website

Man United's preseason tour squad for 2023–24

As players return from their holidays this July, the United preseason team will be revealed soon

Mason Mount, a new £60 million acquisition, and any other newcomers will be eagerly anticipated by supporters, with Manchester United still in the market for a striker and a goalkeeper.

When does the 2023–24 Man Utd season begin?

On Monday, August 14, 2023, United host Wolves to kick off their 2023–24 Premier League season campaign.

