Manchester United's predicted starting XI for UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich

A struggling Manchester United side will take on Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in a Group A encounter in the Champions League on Wednesday.

After a rather embarrassing 3-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (September 16), Manchester United return to action in midweek. Though facing Bayern Munich on their home soil is hardly the game they'd have wished for if they had a magic lamp and were aspiring for a victory to turn things around.

Bayern Munich are yet to concede a loss in the new season, winning three and drawing one of their four matches so far. Meanwhile, the Red Devils have lost three of their five games so far and are currently riddled with problems both on and off the field.

With several players injured and Antony unavailable, Erik ten Hag doesn't have a wealth of options to choose from. On that note, let's take a look at Manchester United's predicted lineup against Bayern Munich.

Manchester United Goalkeeper - Andre Onana

Andre Onana has conceded 10 goals in his first five matches as Manchester United's goalkeeper. He is good with the ball at his feet but we're yet to see the best of him when he has to use his hands. It'll be yet another stern test for Onana this Wednesday at the Allianz Arena.

Right-back - Diogo Dalot

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is sidelined for several weeks after suffering an injury in the game against Brighton & Hove Albion. Therefore, Diogo Dalot will play at right-back and he is in for a busy night against the likes of Serge Gnabry and a certain Alphonso Davies.

Centre-back - Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof has failed to cover himself in glory after being brought back into the starting lineup amid United's mounting injury problems. Due to limited choices, he is set to continue at the heart of United's defence.

Centre-back - Lisandro Martinez

The Lisandro Martinez - Lindelof partnership has not worked out well so far. Martinez has endured a difficult start to the season and will need to find his footing soon or he could get taken to the cleaners on Wednesday.

Left-back - Sergio Reguilon

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Sergio Reguilon was arguably Manchester United's most impressive player in the 3-1 loss against Brighton this past Saturday (September 16). He will need to show more of his aggression and doggedness against the Bavarians on Wednesday.

Defensive midfielder - Casemiro

Casemiro has been lacklustre in the new season and has struggled to keep up with Premier League opponents so far. But with Sofyan Amrabat's involvement still in doubt, the Brazilian is likely to kick on at the base of Manchester United's midfield.

Central midfielder - Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay's ball progression abilities and mobility could be a lot of use to Manchester United against Bayern Munich. It's not like they have a host of available midfielders right now either.

Central midfielder - Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen's legs are shot. But the Denmark international's playmaking ability continues to be elite. His vision and passing ability will be key to breaking down the Bayern defence.

Right winger - Bruno Fernandes

Well, it's not exactly a right-wing role for the roamer Bruno Fernandes. The Portugal international is one of the most creative players on the planet and he will have to be at his very best if United are to cause Bayern some problems.

Left-winger - Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford's dribbling skills and blistering pace caused worry lines to run all over the faces of the Brighton defenders in the early stages of last weekend's match. However, his end product has been severely lacking in quality.

If he can strike up an effective partnership with Rasmus Hojlund, United will be a different beast in attack.

Centre-forward - Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has impressed with his strength, hold-up play and movement in his first two outings in a Manchester United shirt. Hojlund will be raring to get off the mark and make an impact in his first Champions League night as a Red Devil.