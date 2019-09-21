Manchester United Predicted Lineup v West Ham United, injury news, suspension list and more | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

Manchester United will be looking to continue their winning form when they travel to London to face Manuel Pellegrini's high-flying West Ham United.

The Red Devils scraped past Leicester City last time around in the Premier League with Marcus Rashford scoring the only goal of the game.

West Ham exposed United's defensive frailties the last time the Red Devils travelled to the London Stadium with a convincing 3-1 victory when Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko and Marko Arnautovic scored for the Hammers.

However, the Red Devils have improved defensively since that encounter and would be a much tougher proposition to tackle on Sunday.

Team News:

Pogba will miss the clash against West Ham

Manchester United will be without Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw for the game against the Hammers on Sunday.

Moreover, Daniel James, who has been the star performer for the Red Devils in recent games, is also a doubt for the game after suffering a knock against Leicester City.

Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are also sidelined with long-term injuries.

However, Diogo Dalot and Jesse Lingard have recovered from their respective injuries and will be available for selection against West Ham. Dalot completed 90 minutes against Astana in the Europa League whereas Lingard came off the bench.

Injuries: Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Doubt: Daniel James

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI:

With James a doubt for the game, teenager, Mason Greenwood is expected to replace him in the starting XI against West Ham.

After his impressive performance against Astana in the Europa League, Fred is also likely to be named in the starting XI replacing Nemanja Matic as the defensive midfielder. Lingard is also expected to be in the starting XI after recovering from his injury.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; Fred, Mctominay; Lingard, Pereira, Rashford; Greenwood