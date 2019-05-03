Manchester United prepare massive €115m bid for Juventus top target, PSG star wants to play with Cristiano Ronaldo and more Serie A news: 3 May 2019

Manchester United set to rival Juventus in Joao Felix chase

Manchester United ready tospend big on Joao Felix

Joao Felix has been touted as the next Cristiano Ronaldo and has attracted interest from numerous European giants. Juventus are said to be the frontrunner to secure the Benfica sensation's services and have monitored the player in recent months.

However, Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their interest and begin to intensify their chase for the starlet. A recent report states that the Red Devils are prepared to offer as much as €115 million to sign Felix from Benfica. The ridiculously massive offer from the English side would surely be hard to resist for the Portuguese outfit.

The 19-year-old has established himself as one of Europe's most promising talents. He has scored 13 goals and recorded 7 assists in the domestic league alone. Felix has strengthened his reputation even more since he became the youngest player to score a hat-trick in the Europa League.

Adrien Rabiot is tempted to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

It's an open secret that Adrien Rabiot's future doesn't lie at the Parc des Princes anymore as his relationship with Paris Saint-Germain has become even more toxic recently. Rabiot's agent and mother has repeatedly slammed the Ligue 1 champions after the club's decision to freeze the under-fire midfielder.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with the 25-year-old, but their interest for the player seem to have cooled recently. Now, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be the leading the chase to secure the talented midfielder.

However, Juventus have the advantage of having Ronaldo at their disposal. Rabiot is reportedly interested in playing alongside the former Real Madrid megastar and his agent and mother has been in contact with the Serie A champions. Rabiot will be available on a free transfer as his contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

Ranocchia releases statement following his contract extension with Inter

Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia has officially extended his stay with Inter Milan until 2021 and has expressed his happiness over the extension.

"In two years time it will be 11 seasons for me at the Nerazzurri, so many years and I am very happy because this is a family for me

"The negotiation was quite simple, it was not long at all, I am happy that my attachment was recognized, as well as my professionalism during each training day and during the games. I am happy and I hope for the next two years of reaching goals that have been missing in this team for too long.

"As a defender I have had some difficult years, now we are going better, great quality players have arrived and we are setting ourselves up. Of course the road is long because we are far from the first position which is the goal we must reach, I hope in the shortest possible time."

Ranocchia has managed just seven appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, with only four of those coming in the Serie A.