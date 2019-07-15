×
Manchester United preparing £80m bid to sign Harry Maguire, Wan-Bissaka reveals why he joined United, and more Manchester United Transfer News, July 14, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Feature
555   //    15 Jul 2019, 20:19 IST

Manchester United are reportedly preparing an £80m bid for Maguire
Manchester United are reportedly preparing an £80m bid for Maguire

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 15th July 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top picks for the day.

#5 United preparing £80m bid to sign Harry Maguire


Harry Maguire reportedly has his heart set on a move to United
Harry Maguire reportedly has his heart set on a move to United

We start today's segment with some exciting news for United fans. The Premier League giants were largely frustrated in their pursuit of a new defender this summer. The Red Devils were reportedly interested in Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly but were priced out of the move. Ajax skipper Matthijs de Ligt was also on the club's radar, but the Dutchman's move to Juventus is all but confirmed. The Red Devils then turned their attention to Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, however, complications seemed to follow United once again.

United were willing to pay around £70m for the services of the Englishman, but the Foxes wanted a world record bid for a defender. Liverpool paid £75m for van Dijk in January 2018 and only a deal in excess of that amount would suffice. The Red Devils were initially reluctant to pay such an exorbitant amount for Maguire, however, Leicester City were adamant and perhaps United had a hand in that.

The Premier League giants had paid £50m for the services of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Leicester City saw this as an opportunity. Compared to Wan-Bissaka, Maguire was a more established figure for both club and country and as such, the Foxes wanted United to pay a lot more for the defender. It looked like United were about to lose out on another of their defensive targets, but recent rumours suggest otherwise.

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a world record £80m bid for Harry Maguire, which will make him the costliest defender in the world. The Englishman has his heart set on the move and there are even reports in some quarters that a deal between the two clubs is already in place. However, Maguire appeared relaxed during Leicester City's pre-season preparations. The Foxes are due to play Scunthorpe United on Tuesday and Maguire is set to be a part of the squad.

Leicester City have reportedly shortlisted Brighton's Lewis Dunk as the replacement should Maguire finally leave for United, however, there have been no bids placed for Dunk so far.

