Manchester United want £90m for Romelu Lukaku, Solskjaer on Paul Pogba being potential captain, and more Manchester United Transfer News, July 14, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
653   //    14 Jul 2019, 19:39 IST

Solskjaer is yet to decide on his United Skipper for next season
Solskjaer is yet to decide on his United Skipper for next season

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 14th July 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top picks for the day.

#5 Solskjaer reveals Pogba is a candidate for new United Captain

Pogba is one of the contenders for the next Manchester United Captain, says Solskjaer
Pogba is one of the contenders for the next Manchester United Captain, says Solskjaer

The Paul Pogba saga has been one of the biggest talking points of the summer. The Frenchman was rumoured to be wanting a move away as soon as the season ended, but the world of football was shocked when he openly declared in Japan that he was looking for a "new challenge" this summer.

His agent, Mino Raiola, soon confirmed the desire to leave and it seemed that Solskjaer's intentions of building a team around Pogba were about to bite the dust. Juventus and Real Madrid were apparently vying for his signature, however, United's asking price for their star man has kept those interests at bay so far. Both clubs are offering player plus cash deals, which the Red Devils are not interested in.

Despite his statement, the player has travelled with the United squad to take part in pre-season. In the opening game against Perth Glory, Pogba played for the second 45 minutes and was easily the best player on the pitch. United won 2-0, as Pogba picked up an assist. During the game, the Frenchman's leadership qualities were also on display, especially as he urged new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka to venture forward.

During the post-match press conference, Solskjaer was asked if Pogba would be considered for the new Skipper's position, which has been vacated after Antonio Valencia's departure. The Norwegian gave a positive response but refused to discuss further.

Yes. I don’t think that needs explaining. We’ll discuss that later on.

Solskjaer did go on to reveal that he was yet to arrive at a decision regarding his skipper for the next season, and also confirmed that Young would wear the armband till then.

We’ve got quite a few possibilities there and when the season starts we’ll announce it. Of course we’ll have a good assessment, see how pre-season goes. But, as you saw, Ashley will wear it when he’s playing until we decide on someone.

United could be tempting Pogba to stay by keeping him in contention for captaincy. But will it be enough? Only time will tell.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Barcelona Romelu Lukaku Paul Pogba EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
