Manchester United reject €70m bid for Romelu Lukaku, Red Devils reignite interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and more Manchester United Transfer News, July 12, 2019

United have reignited their interest in the Sergent!

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 12h July 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top picks for the day.

#4 Manchester United reject €70m bid for Lukaku

Manchester United have rejected a €70m bid for Lukaku

Manchester United are currently in Perth, preparing for their pre-season. However, not all of the squad members currently with the team are certain to remain at the club next season.

While the Pogba situation continues to hog the limelight at United, Romelu Lukaku's future is far from settled. United were due to hold talks with Inter Milan, who have been interested in the Belgian all summer, on Thursday. Piero Ausilio, the Inter Milan Sporting Director, flew to London to meet United officials in a bid to conclude the negotiations.

It was reported that Inter Milan are interested in taking the Belgian on an initial 2-year loan deal, with an obligation to buy at end of the loan tenure. However, reports suggested that United are looking for a cash-only offer. As such, the meeting between the officials of the two clubs had a lot of importance for the future of Lukaku.

The Guardian reports that the main reason for the failure of the deal being finalized is the difference in valuation of the player by the two clubs. United reportedly value him at €83.5m (£75m) but the Serie A side are reluctant to pay such a huge amount for the Belgian. Inter Milan had proposed a €10m loan deal this summer, with two instalments of €30m each in 2020 and 2021. However, the Red Devils are not interested in the deal.

The player himself has been quiet about his future. He has his heart set on a move to the Serie A. Lukaku joined United in the summer of 2017 in a £75m deal rising to £90m with add-ons from Everton. The Belgian scored 27 goals in his first season, but could only find the net 15 times last season and he fell down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Lukaku, as such, believes that a move to Inter Milan will be perfect to turn his career around.

