Manchester United are interested in West Ham United’s Declan Rice and could sign him in the summer, according to reports. The 21-year-old is one of the rising stars of English football and is highly regarded by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Declan Rice rose through the ranks at Chelsea but was released when he was 14. The Englishman subsequently joined West Ham United and continued his development with the Hammers. He got his senior debut in 2017 and hasn’t looked back since. The youngster already has 123 appearances for West Ham United and has scored thrice too.

It is understandable why Manchester United are interested in him; Declan Rice is exactly the kind of player that the Red Devils lack in their squad. And Solskjaer is preparing to bring the Englishman to Old Trafford next summer.

Declan Rice would be a fantastic replacement for Nemanja Matic at Manchester United

Manchester United are currently sixth in the table, five points behind Liverpool at the top of the table with a game in hand. A nervy 3-2 win over Sheffield United on Thursday showcased Solskjaer’s problems at Old Trafford in a nutshell.

The Red Devils went a goal behind early in the game but rallied to go 3-1 ahead, riding high on the brilliance of their attacking players. However, the Blades got a goal back to kick start a frenzied last ten minutes, with Manchester United struggling to assert their dominance on the field. This is where Declan Rice would have been priceless for Solskjaer.

Nemanja Matic remains the only defensive midfielder in the squad and with the Serbian not getting any younger, Manchester United are already looking for a defensive midfielder. Declan Rice could be a tailor-made replacement for Matic at Old Trafford. The Englishman’s presence in the team would add the teeth in midfield that Solskjaer has desperately missed, while his age would also appeal to the recruitment team.

Besides being an integral figure of the Hammers team, Declan Rice has already appeared 13 times for the England national team. He was a wanted man this summer, which forced the Hammers to fix a massive £80m price tag to keep his suitors away. His recent performances suggest that his valuation is unlikely to come down.

Manchester United are eager to secure his services, but a move in January seems unlikely. The Red Devils are willing to wait until next summer for the Englishman who could be the final piece in Solskjaer’s puzzle.