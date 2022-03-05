Manchester United probable lineup for Premier League clash against Manchester City 

Manchester United and Manchester City will face off in the season's second Manchester derby at the Etihad on Sunday, March 6.

After their recent struggles, the Red Devils need to win to remain in contention for a place in next season's UEFA Champions League. The Cityzens, on the other hand, have Liverpool breathing down their necks as they look to secure consecutive Premier League titles once more.

Manchester United currently occupy fourth place in the league standings, with 47 points from 27 games. Fifth-placed West Ham United are only two points behind them. Sixth-placed Arsenal are also only two points behind the Red Devils but with three games in hand.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have seen their lead at the top of the standings cut down to just six points. Second-placed Liverpool have a game in hand over them and could bring down the lead to just three points.

Manchester City defeated Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this season

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City claimed a dominant 0-2 victory over Manchester United in November last year and will look to pick up another win against them this weekend.

The Red Devils have changed managers since that game, with Ralf Rangnick now in charge of the side. A number of players have emerged as key players under the German tactician, creating uncertainty surrounding the match's outcome.

Without further ado, here is how Manchester United could line up against Manchester City on Sunday.

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

David de Gea has been in fine form for Manchester United in recent months

David De Gea has re-established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League with his recent performances. The Spaniard has completely dispelled the possibility of being usurped by Dean Henderson as the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

De Gea was named the Premier League's Player of the Month in January as a testament to his excellent performance for the Red Devils. He will play a key role if his side are to thwart Manchester City.

Right-Back: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be a key player for Manchester United against Manchester City

After seemingly losing his shirt to Diogo Dalot in the early days of Rangnick's reign, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has delivered a number of sterling performances for the side recently. The Englishman has played his way into contention and may have benched Dalot once more.

To deal with Manchester City's tricky wingers and their play in the attacking third, a player with Wan-Bissaka's defensive proficiency will be crucial for Rangnick's side.

Center-back: Harry Maguire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire remains in the starting lineup despite his recent struggles

Under-fire captain Harry Maguire is expected to retain his starting shirt in the Manchester derby on Sunday. The Englishman helped the Red Devils keep a clean sheet in their last Premier League match against Watford.

Maguire's leadership will be needed when United face their city rivals. The 28-year-old defender has struggled in recent weeks but remains one of the first names on Rangnick's team sheet.

Center-back: Raphael Varane

Raphael varane will be looking to put in a decent performance for Manchester United on Sunday

Raphael Varane has not started life at Manchester United as well as he would have hoped. The French defender has missed a number of games through injury and has been a big part of his side's struggles this season.

On his day, Varane is one of the world's best defenders. The World Cup and UEFA Champions League winner will hope to inspire the Red Devils to a derby victory on Sunday.

Left-back: Luke Shaw

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw must be alert throughout the game against Manchester City

Like the rest of this Manchester United team, Luke Shaw seems to have run out of gas after a brilliant start to the season. He was also close to losing his place to Alex Telles earlier in Rangnick's tenure. However, Telles has not done enough to win the shirt.

Shaw's pace and energy will be important in keeping Kyle Walker quiet on his adventurous forays forward. Like the others, Shaw must be on his toes and at his best at all times on Sunday.

Central midfield: Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba looks on in a game against Watford in the Premier League

Since his return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Paul Pogba has looked like one of the brightest players for Manchester United. However, the French midfielder is still looking for his best form for the Red Devils.

Pogba's rare combination of technical skill, tackling, and passing makes him a high-quality player. These attributes will be vital if he is to help his side win the midfield battle against Manchester City.

Central midfield: Fred

Fred will play a key role in Manchester United's midfield on Sunday

Underrated is the right word to use in describing Fred this season. The Brazilian seems like a completely different player from the error-prone one that played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fred's tenacity and incredible work rate will help him when his side go up against Manchester City. He will play a key role for the Red Devils in midfield, breaking up their opponents' passes and preventing them from building any rhythm in the game.

Right winger: Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho in action against Southampton in the Premier League

Jadon Sancho struggled for form and consistency after moving to Old Trafford for £73 million in the summer. The Englishman has ties to Manchester City, as it was from their academy that he moved to Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho looks like he has overcome the confidence and form issues that were present at the start of the season. The young winger has contributed four goals and two assists in 30 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions. He will be hoping to continue in the same vein against his former employers.

Attacking midfield: Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has been very influential in the Manchester United squad

While he has not been at his best this season, Bruno Fernandes is still performing quite well. Along with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, the Portuguese midfielder has created the most big chances in the Premier League (14). However, his teammates have let him down with their profligacy.

Fernandes has been an important player for Manchester United since his arrival. He will look to help the Red Devils bounce back to winning ways after back-to-back draws.

The 27-year-old will have a key role to play on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.

Left winger: Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga celebrates his goal against Atletico Madrid in Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Academy graduate and Sweden U-21 forward Anthony Elanga has established himself as a first-team regular under Rangnick.

The 19-year-old is in a rich vein of form for the Red Devils. He scored their equalizer against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixture.

Elanga has done very well at Old Trafford so far, scoring four goals in 17 appearances across all competitions for his boyhood club's senior team. His form and confidence may be key to unlocking a stubborn Manchester City defense in the derby.

Striker: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Atletico Madrid in the UCL Round Of Sixteen Leg One

Manchester United are relying on goal machine Cristiano Ronaldo to help them defeat other teams this season.

The veteran Portuguese forward has not disappointed, with 15 goals and three assists in 30 appearances for the side across all competitions.

Ronaldo has suffered a slight dip in form since the turn of the year, but he still carries that X-factor in games.

The 37-year-old will start for Manchester United against their city rivals on Sunday.

