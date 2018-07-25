Manchester United: Ranking the 3 best centre-back pairings

Shambhu Ajith

Phil Jones and Chris Smalling

Manchester United haven't been as busy in the transfer market this time around as they are usually. They have made more of a conservative approach this time around, going by their usual standards. But having offloaded Daley Blind to Ajax, Manchester United have grown thinner at the back.

In fact, using the word 'thin' to describe United's backline would be criminal. Manchester United have players like Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu-Mensah who can all play at the heart of the defence.

All these players have a particularly distinguished skill-set of their own and bring something of their own to the table. However, there's always only room for 2 centre-backs when Jose decides to start with 4 at the back. In that scenario, United will need to field their best centre-back duo to get the best results.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 of the best centre-back pairings Jose Mourinho could opt for:

#3 Phil Jones and Chris Smalling

These lads make it to the list merely because of how much they've played together. Both are solid defenders but they are pretty poor at bringing the ball out and helping attackers out with forward passes.

Phil Jones is as prone to injury as any you could think of and though he is willing to bleed for his patch, he is susceptible to the odd error- his latest being his horrendous showing that cost United the FA Cup trophy against Chelsea.

Chris Smalling, on the other hand, has a careless streak in him but he looks more matured now and keeps it hidden for the greater part. However, Chris Smalling's passing is quite poor and his forward passes are average at best. His recklessness has often cost United and even though he's the most experienced defender on the squad, he is not the most reliable.

