Manchester United ready to enter race for 30-year-old defender who has received offer from Tottenham: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to join the race to sign Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij. The Red Devils are set to face heavy competition for the Dutchman's signature.

The 30-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. He is free to talk to clubs from abroad and sign a pre-contract agreement this month. Sport Italia, via TEAMtalk reports that Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Villarreal, and Feyenoord have all made offers to De Vrij.

Manchester United are now ready to join the race for the Inter center-back. He has made 19 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and helping his side keep six clean sheets.

The Red Devils are contemplating the future of Harry Maguire, who has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag this season. He has started just seven of 15 games.

De Vrij may be enticed by the prospect of joining Ten Hag's side, who are impressing under the Dutch coach's tutelage. United are fourth in the Premier League and are still competing in four competitions.

However, the form of Ten Hag's preferred defensive duo Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez is likely going to give De Vrij a limited amount of game time at Old Trafford. He could be persuaded to remain at Inter where he can expect more minutes than with the Red Devils.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag urges the club to strike before the January transfer window closes

Manchester United have signed two players this month, with Wout Weghorst and Jack Butland arriving on six-month loans. Weghorst joins from EFL Championship side Burnley, while Butland made the move from Crystal Palace.

Ten Hag seems eager to continue improving his squad after a busy summer transfer window which saw six players arrive for a total of £220 million. However, the club's stance has tended to be that there will be no business due to the outlay of last summer.

The Manchester United manager has hinted that he is still pushing for more activity in the market as he pursues a first trophy for the club since 2017. He said (via 90min):

"In the coming days, should we have an opportunity, I would go for it but it's not only up to me. I think that always has to be the approach at this club."

He added:

"Every day you have to get better so if there are opportunities to get better then you have to strike, that's my approach. I'm looking, doing research, I have an idea and have profiles to strengthen the squad."

The Red Devils are likely to have new owners by next summer, so it may be a case of the Glazers (current owners) not spending as they seek a sale of the club.

