Manchester United ready to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of pre-season altogether if he doesn't return for Australia tour: Reports

Manchester United reportedly want Cristiano Ronaldo to join their tour of Australia or he will be completely left out of their pre-season campaign.

The 37-year-old is currently absent from Manchester United's tour of Thailand, with The Athletic claiming he has been left out due to a "family issue."

It has also been widely reported that the legendary forward is keen to leave Old Trafford this summer (via The Athletic). This is owing to the club's lack of Champions League football in the upcoming season. Another reason for his desire to leave is the lack of ambition from the club, as they've made just one signing so far this summer - left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

The Daily Mail, as per TalkSPORT, has claimed that Manchester United are ready to rule out Ronaldo from their entire pre-season tour. This is if he doesn't join up with the squad by the end of next week.

Ronaldo will certainly miss the Red Devils' clash with Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday, before the club move to Melbourne and Perth the following day. United are scheduled to play Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in the space of eight days. They accept that there will be little point in Ronaldo flying out if he is not ready by the end of next week.

Manchester United reportedly keen to add player to pre-season squad in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence

The Daily Mail report also claims that Manchester United are hopeful that midfielder Christian Eriksen will join up with the squad in Australia.

The 30-year-old is set to join the club on a free transfer following his contract at Brentford. The Denmark international is reportedly set to sign a three-year deal at the club. However, he will first have to pass a more stringent medical than most players.

Eriksen's impending move to Old Trafford is an extraordinary story just a year after suffering a cardiac arrest at the European Championships last year. He had to leave Inter Milan due to Serie A rules regarding defibrillators.

He then joined Brentford in the winter transfer window. He was incredibly impressive at the newly-promoted Bees in the second half of the previous campaign. He scored one goal and provided four assists in 11 matches.

Erik ten Hag will be desperate to add to his squad last summer, with the Red Devils having suffered a catastrophically bad season last term. They finished outside of the Champions League places (6th) and failed to win a trophy.

United are looking to replace several first-team players this summer who have left on free transfers. They include Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata.

