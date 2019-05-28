×
Manchester United ready to pay £70m for World Class Bundesliga Striker, Solskjaer sets target date to clear deadwood from club and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 28, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
News
1.69K   //    28 May 2019, 22:48 IST

Solskjaer is looking to wield the axe at Manchester United
Solskjaer is looking to wield the axe at Manchester United

Hello and welcome back to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 28th May 2019. We are back with the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

Also Read: Manchester United Transfer News: May 27, 2019

#5 £25m United defensive target expecting a quiet summer


Could Alderweireld leave Tottenham Hotspur?
Could Alderweireld leave Tottenham Hotspur?

There seems to be no dearth of centerbacks linked to United, but this story certainly has a familiar twist to it. Tottenham Hotspurs defender Toby Alderweireld has recently stated that he expects to stay at Spurs next season.

The Belgian defender has been a long-term target for United and was reportedly targeted by Mourinho last season. There were talks of a transfer and it stretched until the deadline day, but a move never materialized and the Belgian stayed at Spurs.

In a recent interview to Sport360, Alderweireld revealed that he intended to stay at Tottenham beyond the summer.

"I’m going to say the same thing that I’ve been saying for the past couple of years. The only focus is Spurs, because of this focus I think I had a good season as well. I have one year left on my contract, so in my head, I will play for Spurs next season."

The news will delight the Tottenham fans, however, it might be another disappointment for United. The Belgian has enjoyed another fruitful season, appearing 48 times for Spurs and is currently preparing for the UEFA Champions League final, where his team will face Liverpool.

Alderweireld's contract was due to expire this summer, before the club chose the option of a one year contract extention. However, it also triggered a £25m release clause, which will be applicable until the last two weeks of the transfer window. It remains to be seen if United are willing to take the risk of waiting for that long.

Solskjaer is in the market for a new centerback and deals for Koulibaly and de Ligt, both of whom were the Norwegian's No. 1 and No. 2 respectively, look unlikely with each passing day. As such, Alderweireld represents the assurance of Premier League proven expertise as well as an excellent value for money.

