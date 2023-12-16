Manchester United keen on signing former Chelsea defender for €40 million - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing former Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori.

Tomori, 25, plies his trade at AC Milan, having joined the Rossoneri in 2021 and playing a key role in their Serie A triumph that season. The Englishman has made 127 appearances for them since then, including 20 this season, contributing five goals and an assist.

With Raphael Varane falling down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag, making just eight Premier League appearances, United are looking to sign Tomori, as per Fichajes.net. The Englishman could be available for €40 million, with a move away from the San Siro more likely to happen in the summer than in January.

The 25-year-old has limited Premier League experience, though, making just 17 appearances for Chelsea, scoring once. However, considering his stellar exploits in Milan, it remains to be seen if Tomori would be eager for a Premier League return with his former club's domestic rivals.

Meanwhile, United have struggled in defence this season, conceding a whopping 15 goals in six games as they finished last in their UEFA Champions League group. They have fared no better in the Premier League, conceding 21 times in 16 games.

How Manchester United and Chelsea have fared this season?

Both Manchester United and Chelsea have struggled this season, especially in the Premier League, with both sides losing seven of their 16 games.

While United are sixth with 27 points, the Blues are eight points adrift in 12th and have lost their last two outings: at United and Everton. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are also coming off a defeat in their last league game, losing 3-0 at home to Bournemouth last weekend.

Moreover, Erik ten Hag's side crashed out of Europe with four defeats in six Champions League games. They lost 1-0 at home to group winners Bayern Munich in midweek to suffer the ignominy of a fourth-place finish.

Manchester United last finished bottom of their Champions League group in 2005-06 under Sir Alex Ferguson.