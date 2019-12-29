Manchester United ready to wait for Christian Eriksen, Mariano set to leave in January and more: Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup, 29th December 2019

Zidane expects no strikers to join in the upcoming transfer window

Currently, Los Blancos are two points behind league leaders Barcelona in the La Liga. After the New Year, they will face Getafe away from home. During this period of festivities, Zinedine Zidane will probably take the time to motivate his squad after they were held to three consecutive draws.

The transfer rumours at the moment point towards more players leaving Real Madrid than arriving as new signings. Here are the latest transfer rumours surrounding the club.

Manchester United willing to wait until the summer for Real Madrid target Christian Eriksen

Manchester United are keen to land Eriksen

Telegraph reports that the Red Devils are ready to wait till the summer to sign Christian Eriksen. Until today, the Danish midfielder has yet to renew his contract with Tottenham. In January, he can begin holding talks with other clubs.

After a hefty price tag Spurs had put on his head in the previous transfer window, the 27-year-old will be a free agent in the summer of 2020. Real Madrid had attempted to sign the midfielder last summer but they were put off by the huge transfer fee involved.

Now, the La Liga side will have to battle with United for Eriksen's signature.

Mariano set to be put up for sale

Real Madrid could sell Mariano in January

Since the start of the 2019-20 season, Mariano has yet to play for Real Madrid. The only time he made it to the squad, the 26-year-old failed to make an appearance.

According to AS, Los Blancos wanted to sell him last summer but were unable to find any suitors. Now, with the possibility of not getting any action in the second half of the season too, there is a chance that the former Lyon player could force his way out of Zidane's team.

Real Madrid keen to send Brahim Diaz out on loan

Diaz is expected to leave on loan

Similar to Mariano, Diaz has been severely underutilised this season. The attacking midfielder played 40 minutes of action in all competitions and is expected to leave on loan soon.

It is reported that Zidane would like to keep the 20-year-old as he sees potential in him. However, Real Madrid have a surplus of midfielders at the club at the moment.

This leaves no room for Diaz in the starting eleven. If the Spaniard were to leave on loan, he might be able to get more game time in the La Liga.

