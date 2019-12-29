Zinedine Zidane still wants Paul Pogba at Real Madrid but faces a major problem, and more: EPL Transfer news roundup, December 29, 2019

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League.

Madrid legend wants Los Blancos to sign Kane

Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez has stated that the Galacticos should consider signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. The Merengues are currently struggling to find another source of goals apart from Karim Benzema and Sanchez thinks that Kane is the perfect alternative to the Frenchman.

The legendary former Real Madrid star claimed that the Blancos should sign the Englishman even if he costs €200 million but is also aware of the fact that the remodelling of the stadium might not make it possible for the Galacticos to go down that path.

"I'm of the opinion that Real Madrid should have two teams and two strong No.9s. I've noticed Harry Kane for a long time," he said.

"I'd sign him, even for €200m. [Cristiano] Ronaldo also cost a lot and look what he gave the club.

"But knowing Florentino Perez, with his magic he surely has something in his head to do something, but I know the remodeling of the stadium will take money out of the budget."

Valverde yes, Pogba no

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

According to a report from AS, Real Madrid board have made it clear that the club don’t need the services of Paul Pogba after the rise of Fede Valverde. The Uruguayan is enjoying a breakthrough season with the Merengues, who are yet to lose a game with him in the starting XI this season.

Zidane, however, is still insistent on Pogba as he reportedly has a soft spot for the Frenchman but the club aren’t willing to spend a big fee for the Frenchman.

Grealish teases United move

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has revealed that he has always hoped to play at the Old Trafford. Speaking of his goal against Manchester United earlier this season, Grealish stated that his strike at the Old Trafford is his personal favourite of all time.

"That was my favourite goal ever. Scoring at Old Trafford, I’ve always wanted to play at Old Trafford,’ Grealish said.

With the youngster already linked to the Red Devils, this all but adds fuel to the embers.