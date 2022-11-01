Manchester United receive massive injury boost ahead of Europa League clash against Real Sociedad

Manchester United have confirmed that Anthony Martial has returned to first-team training at the club's Carrington training complex.

The Frenchman has suffered numerous injury problems this season and has made just four appearances, scoring three goals and providing two assists. Martial appeared to be Erik ten Hag's first-choice centre-forward in pre-season, until he picked up a knock towards the end of the summer.

After gaining his first start of the campaign against Everton at the start of October, the former AS Monaco man was substituted off with a back injury after just half an hour. According to The Manchester Evening News, Martial was spotted back in training on Monday, 31 October.

His return to training has offered hope that he may be returning to fitness soon, with a crucial Europa League game against Real Sociedad up next. Manchester United need to win that fixture against the Spanish outfit in order to top the group and avoid a playoff tie in the competition.

Erik ten Hag issues fitness update on Manchester United forward Anthony Martial

Martial's time at Old Trafford has been incredibly frustrating, especially considering the hype that surrounded him when he first arrived at the club from Monaco. But he has shown glimpses of the player he could be on the rare occasions he has played this season, with a brilliant brace against Manchester City the highlight.

Ten Hag was asked a week ago for an update on the forward, but the Manchester United boss used the opportunity to praise Martial. The Dutch tactician told reporters (as quoted in the previously referenced Manchester Evening News report):

"He's making progress, he's outside, he's working there, he's on the pitch and we're waiting for his step back in team training. He had a setback as he fell out against Everton with his back. He's had some injuries, it's really frustrating for us but also for him. We've seen him play well in pre-season.

"He's had less minutes but he's scored already three goals. Against Everton, he had an important role with the first goal, his assist for Antony. It would be good to have him back because he can make the difference and score goals, but also linking up he's really important and his pressing is really good."

