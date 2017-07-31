Manchester United reportedly agree deal to sign PSG defender

Mino Raiola played a crucial role in securing the signing for Manchester United.

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 31 Jul 2017, 13:06 IST

Calling Aurier?

What’s the story?

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain according to PSGUnited (via 101 Great Goals). The defender is reportedly set to cost around £40 million.

The 24-year-old has just one year left in his contract and has already informed PSG that he does not wish to sign an extension. He was left out of the squad by Unai Emery, who claimed that the defender had asked to be transferred this summer.

Speaking to L’Equipe last month, Emery said, “I spoke with Serge to tell him that I wanted him to stay. He told me that he wants to leave and he preferred staying in Paris to prepare for his departure.”

In case you didn’t know...

PSG accepted Aurier's wish to be sold and acted quick in the transfer market. The Ligue 1 side jumped on the chance to sign Dani Alves after his release by Juventus.

The Brazilian full-back was on his way to Manchester City but the offer from the French giants was too good for him to turn down. He has already made his debut for PSG in the Trophée des Champions final, scored the equalizer and also set up the winner.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United signed Victor Lindelof from Benfica for £31 million this summer but the defender has failed to impress. He's a lot of fouls and is finding it hard to adapt.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly not happy with the Swedish international and asked Ed Woodward to get another defender signed. The Manchester United CEO has now found an agreement for Serge Aurier.

Inter Milan were also in the race to sign the defender but the player opted to join the Red Devils. The Serie A side made a stunning €30 million + Joao Mario bid for him but it was turned down as he only wanted to join the Premier League side.

Mino Raiola has reportedly played a crucial role in securing the signing for Manchester United. The super-agent contacted Stephane Corbis, the agent of Aurier, and convinced him to seal the deal with United.

What’s next?

Serge Aurier is expected to head to Manchester for his medical this week before he is officially announced by the Red Devils. The signing will be United's 4th of the summer after Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and the yet to be announced, Nemanja Matic.

Author’s Take

Aurier is the type of defender Mourinho loves. He's physically strong and can bully the opponents off the ball. He's got the pace needed for a fullback and can cross the ball well.