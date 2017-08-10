Manchester United reportedly agree personal terms with potential fourth signing

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United are all set to welcome their fourth signing of the summer

Has Mourinho just inched closer to his fourth signing of the summer?

What's the story?

After having signed Romelu Lukaku from Everton for €84.7 million, Nemanja Matic from Chelsea for €44.7 million and Victor Lindelof from Benfica for €35 million, Manchester United have inched closer to sealing the deal with potentially their fourth signing of the summer - Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier.

While Metro are reporting that the club and defender have agreed personal terms, they also suggest that the two clubs are in negotiations over the final fee, with the Parisians demanding an amount in the range of €30 million

Also, Read - Manchester United 2017/18 Season Preview: Will they reclaim the English throne?

In case you didn't know

Monaco's reluctance to budge from their €40 million price tag for their right back - cum - central midfielder Fabinho forced United to look elsewhere for a fullback to supplement the indefatigable Antonio Valencia on the right flank.

While there have been question marks raised over the Cote D'Ivorie fullbacks mentality, and temperament (he's had very tetchy relationships with most of his PSG teammates, and once had to apologise publicly before allowed back into training after slating them in an interview on social media) but it appears that his superior footballing skills have won through. Besides, with Eric Bailly by his side, he shouldn't have much trouble adapting to life at Carrington.

The heart of the matter

A right-back has become a priority for Manchester United - especially since the club allowed Timothy Fosu-Mensah to join Crystal Palace on loan:

Since this deal was reported to have been contingent on the Aurier deal coming through, there may be some truth to the reports about the Ivorian agreeing a deal. A second right back is of utmost importance to Mourinho - whose senior team wingers are all more prone to cutting inside than hugging the touchline - as its through the right back that United have the most width on the pitch.

Video

Serge Aurier at his marauding best:

Say what you want about his temperament, there's no doubt the lad can play. Oh, and he mix it up with the best, too!

Author's Take

While it's disheartening to see Manchester United follow the Chelsea model and farm out one of their most promising youngsters on loan, it must be said that Serge Aurier is a genuinely world-class alternative to call upon. His pace, strength, and dynamism could very well prove pivotal through the arduous campaign that lies ahead.