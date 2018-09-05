Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United's 10 Worst Premier League Signings

Andrew Pollard
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.34K   //    05 Sep 2018, 09:50 IST

Kleberson and a young Cristiano Ronaldo
Kleberson and a young Cristiano Ronaldo

It seems that Jose Mourinho has spent the past two months or more lamenting the lack of signings that Manchester United have made for the 2018/2019 season. But regardless of the Portuguese’s “please sir, can I have some more?” approach to Ed Woodward over his central defenders, the Red Devils are stuck with what they’ve got until at least January. And let’s face it, while this current United squad could certainly be improved upon, it’s not the worst group of players the Old Trafford outfit have ever had.

On that topic then, while Manchester United are England’s most successful clubs and one of the very biggest clubs in world football, that’s not to say that they’ve not had their fair share of utterly abysmal signings. Whether you’re a footballing giant or a semi-professional minnow of the game, there are always going to be those signings that end up becoming legends at a club, and those other signings that end up being total and utter flops. And let’s not make any mistake, the almighty Manchester United have most definitely had their share of flops.

With that in mind then, what we’re showcasing here are the 10 worst signings to be made by Manchester Untied since the Premier League began back in 1992.


#10 Diego Forlan

Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United
Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United

To this very day, the name of Diego Forlan is still regularly sung at Old Trafford – which is a testament to what scoring past Liverpool will do for a Manchester United player.

Before and after his United stint, Forlan was utterly prolific wherever he went. At Independiente, he bagged 40 goals in 91 games in order to secure a £7 million move to Old Trafford, and his post-United days score him regularly on the scoresheet for Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Internacional, Cerezo Osaka, Penarol, Mumbai City, Kitchee, and, of course, the Uruguay national team – not to mention taking home the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2010 World Cup.

So, what happened at Manchester United, then?

Signed by Ferguson in early 2002, Forlan’s role in the 2001/2002 season saw him make 18 appearances, yet not muster a single goal for his new club. And when his first goal did eventually come in September ’02, it was a penalty in a Champions League match against Maccabi Haifa.

As alluded to, though, Forlan etched his name in Manchester United history by bagging a brace in a 2-1 away win over fierce rivals Liverpool.

Forlan’s time at United would come to an end in 2004, and the idea of him being the man to drive the Red Devils to success sadly never really came to be. The initial plan was to pair Forlan with the prolific Ruud Van Nistelrooy, but he spent the majority of his time behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then Louis Saha.

1 / 10 NEXT
Andrew Pollard
ANALYST
A longtime football and wrestling fan who's managed to somehow make a career out of writing and talking about such things, Andrew likes to think of himself as an entertaining, informative, and occasionally humourous writer and radio personality - although you may completely disagree with that. When not writing or talking about the beautiful game and the squared circle, this Welshman can usually be found watching the not-so-mighty Wrexham AFC, scanning sports channels for any sort of football whatsoever, or re-watching classic Bret Hart matches of yesteryear. Elsewhere, Andrew is known as the Online Editor/Lead Writer of Starburst Magazine, a contributor for outlets such as TheRichest, WhatCulture, and TheQuiz.com, a radio presenter for CalonFM, and a panel host for Wales Comic Con. Feel free to get in touch with any queries, comments, or criticism on the usual social media channels. Just try to be nice :)
