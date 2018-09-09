Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United's 2008 Champions League winners: Where are they now?

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.35K   //    09 Sep 2018, 20:26 IST

United
United defeated Chelsea to lift the Champions League Trophy in 2008

This year marks a decade since that historic night at Moscow, on 12th May 2008, at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, the first all English UEFA Champions League final. The year was historic too, it was the 100th Anniversary of Manchester United’s first league win, the 50th Anniversary of the tragic Munich Disaster and the 40th Anniversary of Manchester United’s first European Cup victory of 1968.

67,310 people were in attendance as Manchester United faced Chelsea, in a match officiated by Lubos Michel of Slovakia. Sir Alex started with Edwin van der Sar in goal, with Wes Brown, Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra in defense. The all English midfield comprised of Paul Scholes, Michael Carrick, and Owen Hargreaves, while up ahead Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez made up the attacking trio. On the bench, Sir Alex had put Nani, Ryan Giggs, Anderson, Mikael Silvestre, John O’Shea and Tomasz Kuszczak.

Cristiano Ronaldo put Manchester United ahead in the first half with a towering header, but Lampard equalized just before halftime. 90 minutes was not enough to separate the teams and even 30 minutes of extra time could not change the score, so the game went into penalties, where United won 6-5 to lift their third European trophy.

The night was historic and today, we look at the 11 players, who started for United that night and where they are right now.

Note: The # denotes the jersey number worn by the players on the night.

#1 Edwin van der Sar

<p>

Van Der Sar was mammoth for Manchester United on the night. He started by pulling off an unbelievable one-handed save to keep out Ferdinand’s header back to his own goal in the first half. There was nothing the Flying Dutchman could do for the Chelsea goal though, as the deflection caused him to lose his footing. During the penalty shootouts, as the match progressed to sudden death, Van Der Sar stopped Anelka’s and won United the UEFA Champions League. He was adjudged the UEFA Man of the Match.

Van der Sar went on to play three more seasons at Old Trafford, before retiring as a Manchester United legend in 2011. After his playing career, he worked as an analyst for Nederlandse Omroep Stichting and covered the 2011/12 season of the UEFA Champions League. In 2012 November, Van Der Sar became the Marketing Director at Ajax. He made a brief return from retirement in March 2016, for one game for his boyhood club VV Noordwijk, when their regular goalkeeper was injured, saving a penalty, but conceding a goal as the game ended 1-1.

Edwin van der Sar currently holds the post of CEO at Ajax.

#6 Wes Brown

Manchester United v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Final

Brown picked up an assist in the game as it was his cross that was headed in by Ronaldo. He was strong throughout the game but was not given penalty duties.

After the Champions League win, Brown played 3 more seasons at Manchester United, before moving to Sunderland in July 2011. He played for the Black Cats for 5 seasons, before joining Blackburn Rovers for a season in September 2016. In August 2017, Brown joined Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters for the 2017/18 season, where he played 13 games and scored 1 goal.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Wayne Rooney Cristiano Ronaldo Greatest Footballers of All Time Sir Alex Ferguson Manchester United vs Chelsea
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Chelsea’s 2012 Champions League winners: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Top 6 Premier League sides with the most UEFA Champions...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 all-English Champions League ties
RELATED STORY
10 players who never won the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 2000-2010: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Draw: Manchester City get easy...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 1990-2000: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Top 10 goalscorers ever
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
5 biggest managerial mistakes
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
18 Sep BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
18 Sep INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us