Manchester United's 2008 Champions League winners: Where are they now?

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.35K // 09 Sep 2018, 20:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

United defeated Chelsea to lift the Champions League Trophy in 2008

This year marks a decade since that historic night at Moscow, on 12th May 2008, at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, the first all English UEFA Champions League final. The year was historic too, it was the 100th Anniversary of Manchester United’s first league win, the 50th Anniversary of the tragic Munich Disaster and the 40th Anniversary of Manchester United’s first European Cup victory of 1968.

67,310 people were in attendance as Manchester United faced Chelsea, in a match officiated by Lubos Michel of Slovakia. Sir Alex started with Edwin van der Sar in goal, with Wes Brown, Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra in defense. The all English midfield comprised of Paul Scholes, Michael Carrick, and Owen Hargreaves, while up ahead Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez made up the attacking trio. On the bench, Sir Alex had put Nani, Ryan Giggs, Anderson, Mikael Silvestre, John O’Shea and Tomasz Kuszczak.

Cristiano Ronaldo put Manchester United ahead in the first half with a towering header, but Lampard equalized just before halftime. 90 minutes was not enough to separate the teams and even 30 minutes of extra time could not change the score, so the game went into penalties, where United won 6-5 to lift their third European trophy.

The night was historic and today, we look at the 11 players, who started for United that night and where they are right now.

Note: The # denotes the jersey number worn by the players on the night.

#1 Edwin van der Sar

Van Der Sar was mammoth for Manchester United on the night. He started by pulling off an unbelievable one-handed save to keep out Ferdinand’s header back to his own goal in the first half. There was nothing the Flying Dutchman could do for the Chelsea goal though, as the deflection caused him to lose his footing. During the penalty shootouts, as the match progressed to sudden death, Van Der Sar stopped Anelka’s and won United the UEFA Champions League. He was adjudged the UEFA Man of the Match.

Van der Sar went on to play three more seasons at Old Trafford, before retiring as a Manchester United legend in 2011. After his playing career, he worked as an analyst for Nederlandse Omroep Stichting and covered the 2011/12 season of the UEFA Champions League. In 2012 November, Van Der Sar became the Marketing Director at Ajax. He made a brief return from retirement in March 2016, for one game for his boyhood club VV Noordwijk, when their regular goalkeeper was injured, saving a penalty, but conceding a goal as the game ended 1-1.

Edwin van der Sar currently holds the post of CEO at Ajax.

#6 Wes Brown

Brown picked up an assist in the game as it was his cross that was headed in by Ronaldo. He was strong throughout the game but was not given penalty duties.

After the Champions League win, Brown played 3 more seasons at Manchester United, before moving to Sunderland in July 2011. He played for the Black Cats for 5 seasons, before joining Blackburn Rovers for a season in September 2016. In August 2017, Brown joined Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters for the 2017/18 season, where he played 13 games and scored 1 goal.

1 / 5 NEXT