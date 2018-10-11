Manchester United's 5 Greatest Premier League comebacks

Olaniyi Damilola FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 450 // 11 Oct 2018, 21:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hull City v Manchester United - Premier League

Comebacks are a thing of joy and Manchester United have been called the king of comebacks due to their knack for doing the unthinkable. The club has done it on numerous occasions both on the smallest and grandest of stages.

The 3-2 comeback win over Newcastle was another comeback that reiterated the tag of “The Theatre OF Dreams.” It served to back up the claim that when on song and unshackled, the team can be devastating. We take a look at the five greatest comebacks the club has witnessed during the Premier League era.

#5 2010-11, 4-2 West Ham

Wayne Rooney made it happen on the day

By 2011, Ronaldo had left for Real Madrid and Wayne Rooney had become the main man and he was the architect of this one. Mark Noble found the back of the net twice from the spot in what was another lackluster first half performance.

It was to be an uphill task but Rooney had other ideas. He first curled home a stunning 25-yard free kick before rolling back the days. He smashed home an equalizer after taking on two West Ham players with some exquisite ball control.

He didn’t stop there; he completed his hat-trick with a fine penalty after Upson handled the ball. Super sub and fan-favorite Hernandez made it four on the day.

1 / 5 NEXT