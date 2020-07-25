Manchester United's Andreas Pereira calls Liverpool duo 'cocky'

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has called the Liverpool duo of Virgil van Dijk and James Milner 'cocky' in an interview with the Desimpedidos YouTube channel. The midfielder was asked about the most 'marreto' (roughly translates to arrogant or cocky) players he has met in the Premier League.

Speaking during the interview, Periera said, "I don't really like that guy, Milner. And to tell you the truth, I don't like that guy, the defender, Van Dijk. [He is] Marrento, man. Even the way he plays is kind of arrogant". (As translated by Givemesport).

The interview comes on the back of James Milner calling Manchester United "F***ing "W***ers" before lifting the Premier League trophy.

😡 Shots fired!



💥 Andreas Pereira hits out at two 'cocky' Liverpool stars...#MUFC #LFC pic.twitter.com/7gUJ4JhvUe — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) July 24, 2020

Andreas Pereira had his breakthrough season at Old Trafford, making 39 appearances for Manchester United in a variety of midfield positions. The Brazilian, who arrived at the club at the age of 16, has been previously been on loan to La Liga sides Valencia and Granada.

Virgil van Dijk has been one of Liverpool FC's best players this Premier League campaign

Manchester United vs Liverpool constitute a prestigious rivalry

The former Premier League champions are currently on 3rd in the Premier League table, level on points with Chelsea (but, ahead on goal difference). The Old Trafford side need (at least) one point to secure their place in next year's Champions League in the last game of the season against Leicester City who currently occupy the 5th spot.

Liverpool, on the other hand, lifted their first League title in 30 years after the impressive Champions League success of last season. Manchester United, who have shown an upturn in form since February, are a staggering 33 points behind their arch-rivals in the table.

Manchester United have told Andreas Pereira's camp summer exit not an option, according to HBVL.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/X5KRrEE9ln — Naveen Ullal (@UllalIBT) July 11, 2020

Advertisement

Liverpool vs Manchester United have historically been the biggest rivalry in English football. The Manchester side are currently sitting on 20 League titles, but have the Merseyside club breathing down their necks on 19 titles.

Despite the rivalry, both sides have not challenged for the same Premier League title since the 2008-09 season which the United side won quite comfortably in the end. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side seemingly on the up, we might see them wrestling for the same title next season if the Red Devils manage to make meaningful additions.