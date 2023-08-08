Manchester United seem to be gradually developing into a force to be reckoned with under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils impressed in the Dutch manager's first season in charge. They won the Carabao Cup, made it to the final of the FA Cup and also finished third in the Premier League last term.

Their activities in the transfer market have also been more prudent and impressive under Ten Hag. This summer, United have made a few very good signings in addition to getting rid of some of the deadwood at the club.

They have a decent amount of squad depth right now and could mount a challenge on multiple fronts in the upcoming campaign. Without further ado, let's take a look at Manchester United's best possible starting lineup for the 2023-24 season.

Manchester United Goalkeeper - Andre Onana

It has been apparent over the last few seasons that Manchester United had a goalkeeping problem. Former United number one David de Gea's lack of quality with the ball at his feet cost them dearly on multiple occasions last season and an upgrade was long due.

After letting go of De Gea earlier this summer, United secured the services of Andre Onana from Inter Milan on a deal worth €52.5 million. Onana was a standout performer for the Nerazzurri as they reached the Champions League final last season.

He is extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet and could transform the way that United play out from the back this term.

Right-back - Diogo Dalot

The competition between Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the starting berth at right-back could serve Manchester United well this season.

Dalot was impressive in the first half of the 2022-23 campaign but he lost his place to Wan-Bissaka in the second half of the season after he suffered a hamstring injury in January.

But thanks to his superior technical qualities and a warrior-like mentality in defence, Dalot has the edge over Wan-Bissaka as things stand.

Centre-back - Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world over the last decade. The Frenchman is injury-prone but as long as he stays fit, he is an automatic starter for United. He is a serial winner, a leader at the back and a physically dominant presence in defence.

Centre-back - Lisandro Martinez

It didn't take long for Lisandro Martinez to wind up his detractors in his debut season in the Premier League. The World Cup winner is a force of nature at the back. Not only is he a nearly indomitable tough-tackling centre-back but he is also adept in a technical sense.

Martinez was a key player for Ajax under Ten Hag and the same is true right now at Manchester United.

Left-back - Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw is one of the best left-backs in the world right now. His ball progression skills and crossing ability have improved massively in recent seasons and the Englishman is one of the first names on United's teamsheets these days.

Defensive midfielder - Casemiro

Casemiro was one of the best signings of the 2022 summer transfer window. The five-time Champions League winner added steel to United's midfield and also impressed with his ability on the ball. The Brazilian also added seven goals in all competitions from midfield and has become a vital cog in Ten Hag's system.

Manchester United struggled in his absence as he picked up two straight red cards last term. If he can keep his head, United will prove to be a difficult team to break down for any opposition.

Central midfielder - Mason Mount

Mason Mount endured a rather underwhelming 2022-23 season with Chelsea. But it would be foolish to reduce him to his worst moments and expect him to not have much of an impact at Manchester United.

He cost them €64.2 million this summer but in Mount, the Red Devils now have a workhorse in midfield whose technical qualities make him a great fit for Ten Hag's system. In addition to his workrate out of possession, Mount is also a creative midfielder with a keen eye for goal.

Attacking midfielder - Bruno Fernandes

Newly appointed Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is one of the most creative footballers in the world right now. Fernandes has scored 64 goals and provided 54 assists in 185 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United since joining the club in January 2020.

He has had a galvanizing effect on the team and has been a transformative signing. The indefatigable midfield maestro has a huge role to play for Manchester United in the upcoming campaign.

Right-winger - Antony

Antony's directness, pace and dribbling skills alone make him a huge threat on the counter for Manchester United. Additionally, he has the ability to put the ball in the back of the net from range and is only expected to get better this term.

Antony scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 47 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils in the 2022-23 season. Now that he has settled down in England, we could see the very best of the Brazilian in the upcoming campaign.

Centre-forward - Rasmus Hojlund

At €75 million, Rasmus Hojlund is Manchester United's most expensive signing this summer. It is a deal that Ten Hag ardently pushed for and could prove to be a game-changer of a signing for the Red Devils. The former Atalanta striker turned heads with his athleticism, striking ability and technical quality last term.

In Hojlund, United finally have a young and hungry striker after what feels like the longest time. The young Danish striker might not hit the ground running but is most likely to flourish under a manager like Ten Hag at the Theatre of Dreams.

Left-winger - Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford had the best season of his career at an individual level last time out. He scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 appearances in all competitions in the 2022-23 season.

Rashford will look to pick up from where he left off last season and will be expected to contribute plenty of goals once again.