Manchester United's De Gea - Henderson conundrum

Manchester United have recovered fairly well from their stuttering form in the first part of the season. They are currently incredibly close to a Champions League spot and have the longest active unbeaten run in the Premier League right now.

The team seems to have grown in confidence and looks rather complete. However, one potential problem area for Manchester United is between the sticks.

The decline of David De Gea is worrisome for Manchester United

De Gea has been a shadow of his former self in the last two years.

Make no mistake, David De Gea has already earned his place in the pantheon of Manchester United greats, no matter what Roy Keane might have to say about it.

As Paul Scholes put it, without De Gea's contributions, Manchester United would have struggled to get in the top ten after the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. The Spanish shotstopper has won a record four Matt Busby (Manchester United's player of the year) awards.

But even the most ardent Manchester United fan will have to admit that David de Gea's form has been a cause for concern. De Gea has been a pale shadow of his illustrious self ever since Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick against him in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

0 - Based on Opta's expected goals on target data (xGoT), David de Gea has conceded the same tally of goals that the model would expect the 'average' GK to concede over the last two PL seasons, compared to preventing 14 goals with his saves in the 2017-18 campaign alone. Regress? pic.twitter.com/eekug6tDr2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 20, 2020

Moreover, De Gea also demands massive wages; that along with his history at the club, makes it a difficult proposition to sell him.

The rise of Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson's excellent performances for Sheffield United have had England fans demanding that he become the first choice keeper for the Euros.

Dean Henderson is a graduate of Manchester United's famous academy. Perhaps United themselves didn't anticipate the heights he'd reach.

Having shepherded Sheffield United into the Premier League, he has gone from strength to strength in the English top flight.

8 - Dean Henderson has now kept eight clean sheets in the Premier League this season – the joint-most in the competition in 2019-20 alongside Kasper Schmeichel. Helping. #SHUWHU pic.twitter.com/i4njiPCIrI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 10, 2020

Henderson has been of the division's breakout stars, and a large section of England fans want him to be the Three Lions' number one in next year's Euros. Henderson, though, is on loan from Manchester United, and the Red Devils have the option of calling him back. This is precisely where the problem begins.

The De Gea - Henderson conundrum for Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a tough decision on his hands.

Although Dean Henderson's dream is to start at Old Trafford for Manchester United, he will definitely not agree to play second fiddle to an increasingly error prone De Gea.

Chelsea are trying to swoop in too, offering to massively increase Henderson's wages while also guarenteeing him a starting spot at a top six side.

On the other hand, if Henderson is to be the undisputed number one at Manchester United, David de Gea will have to be sold. There's no doubt that the Spaniard will only move to a top side, but currently there are barely any top sides who need a starting goalkeeper.

Chelsea are the only team that spring to mind and even they would want someone younger and in better form. Additionally, even if a buyer is found, De Gea is undoubtedly a Manchester United club legend and selling him unceremoniously might irk a lot of the club's fanbase.

All in all, it's a very tricky situation for Manchester United. Come next season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward will face the unenviable task of making a decision of persisting with De Gea or promote Henderson.