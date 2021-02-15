Manchester United’s inconsistency making it too easy for Manchester City to run away with Premier League

It’s been almost a month now since Manchester United won back-to-back matches. In that period, the Red Devils have dropped from the top of the Premier League to joint-second place.

It’s been a frustrating last few weeks for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who no longer boast the consistency that pulled them into the Premier League title race.

Manchester United once again dropped points after drawing against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

Results like this only emphasize the notion of those who believe United will never win anything with Solskjaer at the helm.

With Manchester City having beaten Tottenham earlier on Saturday, this was Manchester United’s chance to close the gap on their city rivals. However, they ended up trailing by a further two points.

Yet another drab performance against West Brom

The Red Devils have now failed to win their last two Premier League games, drawing against both Everton and West Brom. These are games that they should have won to stay in the title race.

Against the Toffees, it was defensive mistakes and a lack of concentration that cost Manchester United. The same mistakes were repeated against Sam Allardyce’s side on Sunday.

Solskjaer’s side made a poor start to the game, with Victor Lindelof allowing Mbaye Diagne to easily outmuscle him to score the opening goal.

And although Bruno Fernandes produced a moment of magic with the equalizer before half-time, the Red Devils did very little in the second half to win the game.

But for the wastefulness of Diagne, who squandered three good chances, West Brom could have even won the game.

Manchester United’s inconsistency is Manchester City’s gain

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Solskjaer noted that his side will not allow Manchester City to run away with the title. His theory is that the Red Devils can still build momentum and finish the season hard.

However, as it stands, Manchester United’s inconsistency is allowing Manchester City to run away with the Premier League.

"Let's just build momentum and win games. [City] are in good form. Us and Leicester have to put up a fight,” Solskjaer said, as quoted by Goal.

"I said we shouldn't be talked about [in the title race]. [It's] a compliment for the boys we got into the position we are now. "We won't let them run away with it - we're playing them soon. We're not giving it away early - no we're not."

Manchester City are now seven points clear at the summit of the table and also have an outstanding game to play. Should they win that game, they will move 10 points above Manchester United.

It is a gap that is not easily surmountable and United can only blame themselves for allowing their rivals to move this far due to their own inconsistency.