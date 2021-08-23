Manchester United’s inconsistency problem resurfaces in Southampton draw

There were both positives and negatives to take from Manchester United’s battling 1-1 draw with Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The biggest positive is that the Reds have now gone 27 consecutive league matches without losing a game away from home, equalling the all-time record in the Premier League. However, the disappointment of dropping points against a side like the Saints cannot be lost on anyone. It was a very winnable game, but the Reds fluffed their lines.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side made a poor start to the game, and their reaction to falling behind was equally not the best, as it exposed the cracks in the team.

Manchester United suffer early setback

This is supposed to be Manchester United’s season. The Old Trafford outfit has made some very good signings, and are now stocked with great players in every position.

They also have some favourable teams in their opening six league fixtures. For a team that wants to challenge for the Premier League title, they should be winning such games.

Southampton started Sunday’s game with a clear plan to frustrate the Reds, and it worked. Once the Saints got the opening goal, it was clear Manchester United were in for a tough afternoon.

Mason Greenwood eventually scored the equaliser in the second half, but Solskjaer and his side offered very little in attack, and didn’t do enough to deserve a win.

A draw is not the worst result, but it’s an early setback for Manchester United, as they aim to win their first Premier League title in nine years.

🗣 "It's a point from a losing position but it's not what we wanted."



More from the boss 👇#MUFC | #SOUMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 22, 2021

Reds blighted by inconsistency problem

The main reason why the Reds failed to win the Premier League last season was because they dropped points against teams like Southampton.

Their inconsistency has been a major problem during Solskjaer’s time as manager. They can look sublime one week and then revert to being disastrous in another.

"Overall, I think we created enough chances to win it, and played some decent football at times; then again we could have lost it but for a very good save from David (De Gea). It's a point from a losing position, but it's not what we wanted,” Solskjaer said after the Southampton draw, as quoted by Manutd.com.

"We're still very early on [(n the season), and we need to work to get them fit. We'll be better off next week. It's a point from a losing position, but still we want two more in every single game. But now, it's about working on fitness, a couple of other issues we need to sort, and then we should be ready for Wolverhampton."

Manchester United’s inconsistency is already beginning to resurface. Last week’s 5-1 blitz of Leeds United was supposed to catapult the Reds to consecutive wins. However, it appears Solskjaer still has a lot of work to do to get his side firing consistently every week.

