Southampton vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Southampton are set to play Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Southampton come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Rafa Benitez's Everton in the league. Goals from Brazilian attacker Richarlison, French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed the deal for Everton. Striker Adam Armstrong scored the consolation goal for Southampton.

Manchester United, on the other hand, beat Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United 5-1 in the league. A hat-trick from Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes and goals from young forward Mason Greenwood and Brazilian midfielder Fred secured the win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United. Right-back Luke Ayling scored the sole goal for Leeds United.

Southampton vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

In 21 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester United hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost two and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the English Premier League, with Manchester United thrashing Southampton 9-0.

An own goal from Polish centre-back Jan Bednarek and goals from right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, forward Marcus Rashford, experienced Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, Scotland international Scott McTominay, Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes and winger Daniel James and a brace from French striker Anthony Martial ensured victory for Manchester United.

Southampton had Bednarek and Swiss midfielder Alex Jankewitz sent off.

Southampton form guide in the English Premier League: L

Manchester United form guide in the English Premier League: W

Southampton vs Manchester United Team News

Southampton

Southampton will be without young midfielder Will Smallbone and left-back Sam McQueen. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Will Smallbone, Sam McQueen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester United

Meanwhile, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be unable to call upon the services of star forward Marcus Rashford and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, while there are doubts over the availability of goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Uruguay international Edinson Cavani.

Injured: Marcus Rashford, Alex Telles

Doubtful: Dean Henderson, Edinson Cavani

Suspended: None

Southampton vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy, Tino Livramento, Jan Bednarek, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud, Theo Walcott, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Moussa Djenepo, Che Adams, Adam Armstrong

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood

Southampton vs Manchester United Prediction

Southampton have let go of stars like striker Danny Ings and Danish centre-back Jannik Vestergaard. They struggled last season, and will heavily rely on new signing Adam Armstrong to provide the goals. The Saints have a few issues, to say the least.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have made an exciting start to the 2021/22 season. French centre-back Raphael Varane was unveiled before the game against Leeds United, but it remains to be seen whether he starts against Southampton, especially after an excellent performance from Victor Lindelof against Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Many see Manchester United as title contenders this season. That may or may not be the case, but they will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Southampton 0-3 Manchester United

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Abhinav Anand