Manchester United's predicted XI for the 2018/19 season

Manchester United

For a club as celebrated as Manchester United, it is appalling (to say the least) to end a season devoid of any major silverware. The Red Devils have not won the league for 5 years now which is the longest title drought in the Premier League era for the club and it goes without saying that the fans are now desperate for success.

Last season, they finished runners-up in The Premier League and FA Cup, but the case in Europe's top flight was even worse. Jose Mourinho's side crashed out of UEFA Champions League by suffering a giant-killing at the hands of Sevilla in the Round of 16.

Consequently, United have had a relatively busy transfer window where they ushered in the likes of Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant while also offloading Daley Blind, who secured a return to Ajax.

With such instrumental changes, the upcoming season has become all the more riveting for Manchester United fans, who will be anticipating a much better season this time.

On that note, let us take a look at the most likely XI the English giants will field in the 2018/19 season.

Note: The lineup will feature a 4-2-1-3 formation for the same.

Goalkeeper

David de Gea

Manning the posts for Manchester United for the past 7 seasons, De Gea has merchandised himself as a well-grounded goalkeeper who is simply a centre-back's dream.

Despite his substandard performances in the World Cup, the Spaniard is still one of the most sought-after shot-stoppers partly owing to his magnetic stature in the transfer market.

In the 2017/18 season, the 27-year-old kept 18 clean sheets in 37 appearances in Premier League with an average of 3.58 saves per goal and a claim success of 86%, bagging the Premier League Golden Glove as a result.

