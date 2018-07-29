Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for the 2018/19 season

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool

The 2018/19 season will definitely mark the beginning of an era at Real Madrid as they will be commencing the competition sans the inspiring Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time in a decade.

Apart from the absence of the Portuguese megastar, Los Blancos will also have to cope with the unavailability of Zinedine Zidane who famously led them to three consecutive Champions League titles. Julen Lopetegui has taken the reins in the wake of his departure.

As such, Real Madrid have undergone a massive turnaround since their sensational win in the Champions League final against Liverpool on 26 May 2018, which earned them their 13th Champions League title.

Consequently, the serious changes made in the club's roster have made the upcoming season all the more intriguing as to whether Real Madrid will be able to live up to their billing or not.

On that note, let us take a look at the most likely starting XI the Spanish giants will field in the coming season.

Note: The lineup will feature a 4-3-3 formation for the same.

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois

World Cup 2018 Golden Glove prize-winner

Real Madrid have long been mired in the pursuit of a top-quality goalkeeper that can be dated back to 2014 when David De Gea's deal fell through in view of a faulty fax machine. And the most significant reason of this is Keylor Navas' stint at Santiago Bernabeu, which has not been as smooth as it was expected to be.

No doubt that the Costa Rican is a talented goalkeeper but his erratic nature and occasional howlers have somehow dented that magnetic stature. In the ongoing transfer market, Real Madrid are finally closing in on a top-grade goalkeeper - Thibaut Courtois.

As per reports, Real Madrid have almost signed the Belgian, who latterly won the Golden Glove award in Russia.

Courtois has only one year remaining on his deal at Stamford Bridge and has betrayed little intimation in recent months that he will extend his contract, further boosting Real Madrid's interest.

With his arrival, it goes without saying that he will usurp the first-choice status between the sticks.

