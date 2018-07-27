Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 most likely replacements for Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea

Muhammad Saad
Top 5 / Top 10
27 Jul 2018

Sunderland v Chelsea - Premier League
Courtois is all set to join Real Madrid imminently

Real Madrid have long been embroiled in the pursuit of a goalkeeper that dates back to 2014 when David de Gea's rumoured move fell through, owing to a faulty fax machine. Ever since then, Los Blancos have been linked with a host of shot-stoppers in the transfer windows that have gone by as a replacement for the erratic Keylor Navas.

However, things look different now. In the ongoing transfer market, reports across Europe suggest that Real Madrid have almost signed Thibaut Courtois, who recently won the Golden Glove in Russia.

The Belgian has only one year remaining on his deal at Stamford Bridge and has betrayed little intimation in recent months that he will extend his contract.

Real Madrid, who have won the Champions League for three consecutive seasons, have a long-held interest in Courtois, who has made the deal all the more possible with his following statements.

"My personal situation is related to the city of Madrid."

"My two children live there with their mum. I have my daughter every day on FaceTime. She often tells me that she misses me. My son is still too small to communicate like that.

"Whenever I have the opportunity, I try to return to Spain. As a situation, it is not always easy. Yes, my heart is in Madrid. It is logical and understandable."

Consequently, Chelsea are already looking at replacements for the 26-year-old and would prefer to get their man before allowing the Belgian to go.

On that note, here are the 4 most likely alternatives to Thibaut Courtois.

#4 Jasper Cillessen

Barcelona v Sevilla - Spanish Copa del Rey Final
Jasper Cillessen

Jasper Cillessen made one of the biggest mistakes of his life by deciding against staying at Ajax in 2016 and agreeing on a move to Barcelona. Since his arrival, the better part of his career has gone into watching the games from the sidelines, with Marc-André ter Stegen usurping him by establishing himself as the Blaugrana’s undisputed first-choice.

And Chelsea could be the club set to prise him away from Catalunya amid claims that Maurizio Sarri is eyeing him as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois. As a result, Cillessen has managed just two La Liga starts over the course of his two seasons at the Camp Nou and wishes to leave the club this summer.

Also Read: 4 players who should leave Barcelona to progress in their careers



Muhammad Saad
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
4 Goalkeepers Who Can Replace Thibaut Courtois At Chelsea
