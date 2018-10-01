Manchester United's probable XI vs Valencia

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 442 // 01 Oct 2018, 20:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United at training on Monday

Manchester United take on Spanish club Valencia in their Group H Champions League game on Tuesday. Fresh from the defeat in the hands of West Ham on Saturday, the Red Devils will be looking to make a new start and continue their winning run in the Champions League.

Playing Valencia will also give a chance to Jose Mourinho to show his detractors that all is not lost yet.

We have picked a probable XI that will start for United on Tuesday at Old Trafford. They will line-up in a 4-3-2-1 formation.

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

David de Gea has had a horrendous time in the Premier League this season, but that can be attributed to a weak defensive line. The Spaniard, however, has a clean sheet to his name in the Champions League this season and would like to add another on Tuesday.

Defenders:

Luke Shaw (Left Back)

Luke Shaw should start at left-back on Tuesday. Although he was found wanting against West Ham, giving Pablo Zabaleta and Felipe Anderson free runs on the side, Shaw is still United's best bet at left-back. He can create dangerous crosses.

Chris Smalling (Centre Back)

Chris Smalling has been Manchester United's best centre-half this season. He has led with authority and defended with aplomb. With the kind of form he is in, Smalling is probably the first name Mourinho writes down on the team sheet.

Eric Bailly (Centre Back)

Arguably United's most gifted centre-back, Eric Bailly should start ahead of Victor Lindelof at Old Trafford on Tuesday. He can press the ball and force opposition forwards to make errors when they are on the ball.

Diogo Dalot (Right-Back)

Diogo Dalot started just two games this season, and one of them was in the Champions League. He should start against Valencia given that he can offer pace and give atrocious lob balls into the attacking third. Dalot is like a breath of fresh air.

1 / 3 NEXT