Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United's probable XI vs Valencia

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
442   //    01 Oct 2018, 20:48 IST

Manchester United Training and Press Conference
Manchester United at training on Monday

Manchester United take on Spanish club Valencia in their Group H Champions League game on Tuesday. Fresh from the defeat in the hands of West Ham on Saturday, the Red Devils will be looking to make a new start and continue their winning run in the Champions League.

Playing Valencia will also give a chance to Jose Mourinho to show his detractors that all is not lost yet.

We have picked a probable XI that will start for United on Tuesday at Old Trafford. They will line-up in a 4-3-2-1 formation.

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

David de Gea has had a horrendous time in the Premier League this season, but that can be attributed to a weak defensive line. The Spaniard, however, has a clean sheet to his name in the Champions League this season and would like to add another on Tuesday.

Defenders:

Luke Shaw (Left Back)

Luke Shaw should start at left-back on Tuesday. Although he was found wanting against West Ham, giving Pablo Zabaleta and Felipe Anderson free runs on the side, Shaw is still United's best bet at left-back. He can create dangerous crosses.

Chris Smalling (Centre Back)

Chris Smalling has been Manchester United's best centre-half this season. He has led with authority and defended with aplomb. With the kind of form he is in, Smalling is probably the first name Mourinho writes down on the team sheet.

Eric Bailly (Centre Back)

Arguably United's most gifted centre-back, Eric Bailly should start ahead of Victor Lindelof at Old Trafford on Tuesday. He can press the ball and force opposition forwards to make errors when they are on the ball.

Diogo Dalot (Right-Back)

Diogo Dalot started just two games this season, and one of them was in the Champions League. He should start against Valencia given that he can offer pace and give atrocious lob balls into the attacking third. Dalot is like a breath of fresh air.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Valencia CF Football David De Gea Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho Leisure Reading
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and writer by passion, Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
UEFA: Manchester United vs Valencia, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Valencia vs Juventus: Everything you need to know | UCL...
RELATED STORY
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
Valencia 0-2 Juventus: 5 Talking Points, UEFA Champions...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's red card vs Valencia
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Valencia CF vs Juventus -...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Valencia vs Juventus, 3 players...
RELATED STORY
Denis Cheryshev: The loan deal which may propel Valencia...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo sees red on Champions League debut for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United Superstar Set For La Liga Move...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
Tomorrow HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
Tomorrow JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
03 Oct OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03 Oct CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
03 Oct ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
03 Oct MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
03 Oct BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
03 Oct AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
03 Oct PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
03 Oct LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us