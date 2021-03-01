Manchester United’s record against the big six needs to improve

After yet another goalless draw against a Premier League big-six side, Manchester United fans have been criticizing the lack of ideas being created by the team. The Red Devils fans don't feel confident heading into the final period of the season.

The ongoing season has been hugely unpredictable. Multiple teams have been hit with injury crises, but the Red Devils have largely had their full playing squad available and eligible for selection.

And so, with that being said, it would be remiss and a wasted opportunity for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not to win his first major trophy with the club as manager and put in the relevant foundations to mount a proper title race next season.

Manchester United have a lot to learn from Manchester City

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

In big matches, where Manchester City dominate and pick apart their rivals, Solskjaer’s team often look flat and without imagination in the final third.

Bruno Fernandes cannot be expected to lead the team and perform in top gear in every minute of every match. His midfield and forward counterparts need to partake in chance creation too.

As seen against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Man United’s midfield, which consisted of Fred and Scott McTominay, rarely drove with the ball at their feet into the final third of the Blues’ area.

Since the 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur at the start of the season, Manchester United have scored just one goal in six Premier League matches against top-six sides.

Such stats suggest there is fault in Manchester United’s approach and how overly cautious they are in going all out for vital goals. More often than not, a safer pass is made, which results in the team moving sideways or backwards.

When comparing their patterns of play to that of their crosstown rivals, the difference becomes apparent.

Pep Guardiola has instilled the winning mentality needed to comfortably beat tough opponents into his players. Which is why they have won their last 20 games in all competitions, quite a remarkable achievement.

If the Red Devils are to reach the heights of Guardiola’s City, they need to start demanding perfection.

There is still time to make a long-lasting positive impact and win a trophy this season. With important matches coming up in the Europa League and FA Cup, Solskjaer and his players have to get it right on the day – given it's knockout football – and end this season with some silverware.

And while Solskjaer and Manchester United desperately need a trophy, perhaps more importantly than that, they need to make a statement win in the Premier League where they can build from.

With the Manchester derby scheduled for March 7, it brings with it the perfect opportunity for Solskjaer to silence his critics and come away with a positive result against a big-six rival.