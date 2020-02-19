Manchester United's squad revealed for Club Brugge game, McTominay and Tuanzebe not included | UEFA Europa League 2019-20

Manchester United's Scott McTominay has not gained his full-fitness yet

After securing a 2-0 victory over Chelsea FC on Monday night in Premier League, Manchester United will be in Belgium where Club Brugge will host them in an early Thursday evening fixture in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League's round of 32 clash.

Club Brugge - who have been undefeated since January - will be looking to continue their eight-match unbeaten streak. On the other hand, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men will be buoyed for the match following their triumph over Frank Lampard's Chelsea side.

Over the last few months, Manchester United have been ravaged by injury issues. Long-term injuries to the likes of Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe have been one of the main reasons why United are currently 7th in the Premier League points table.

Manchester United's squad for Thursday's game has already been revealed. According to the Manchester Evening News, Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe, who completed their full-training with the senior squad on Wednesday, are nowhere near the matchday squad.

Other than that, Victor Lindelof, who missed United's last Premier League game through illness, has returned to the squad. United's latest January signings - Bruno Fernandes, Nathan Bishop and Odion Ighalo - have made the cut as well.

The likes of Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata, who didn't even make the bench against Chelsea, were spotted with the rest of the travelling crew.

Mason Greenwood, who did not take part in Wednesday's open training session, was not spotted in the squad, while the youngsters like Tahith Chong, James Garner and Angel Gomes have already landed in Belgium where they will paly a reserve-game against Brugge's U19s.

United's squad for Club Brugge game:

David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Nathan Bishop; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Brandon Williams; Nemanja Matic, Fred, Andreas Pereira, Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard; Daniel James, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial.

