Manchester United's top-four credentials to be tested as Reds clash against Wolves

Manchester United fans craved an instant impact when Ralf Rangnick was announced as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacement last month.

While that has not happened yet, there can be no denying the fact that the team has improved a bit. At least they now control games better and are more organized on the pitch.

Manchester United will look to build on last week’s win over Burnley on Monday when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford.

The Reds are still not convincing in some departments, but Rangnick is yet to taste defeat since assuming the reins and that is something worth building on.

Reds can't afford to drop points now

In a week where Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and West Ham United have all dropped points, Manchester United have the perfect opportunity to close in on their rivals.

As it stands, Rangnick’s side cannot catch Manchester City, who seem to be running away with the Premier League title. However, the other teams are very catchable.

Should United beat Wolves on Monday, they will move level on points with fifth-placed West Ham, while winning their outstanding games could see them three points below second-placed Chelsea.

Manchester United were hugely disappointing during Solskjaer’s final days but they have the chance to get back into contention, which makes the game against Wolves a must-win encounter.

United's top-four hopes on the line

The Premier League's top-four race is set to be one of the keenest in recent years. Liverpool, Chelsea, West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham are all battling for slots in the Champions League.

What that means is that only the most consistent teams will get the nod. With Chelsea and Liverpool limping at the moment, Manchester United can take advantage to close the gap.

Fortunately for the Reds, they have a favorable run of matches between now and mid-February and all they need to do is keep winning.

"Just keep developing the team. This is my job and it’s not so much thinking about the end of the season, nobody can foresee that," Rangnick said, as quoted by Manutd.com.

"We can look into the crystal ball, but we will not get the answers. For us, it’s about taking the next steps and developing this group of players."

Manchester United cannot afford to drop points against Wolves as their top-four hopes are on the line. A win, though, would go a long way to boosting their chances of securing a Champions League place for next season.

