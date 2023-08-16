Manchester United's unbalanced midfield exposed by Wolves despite scrappy win

Manchester United eventually got the job done when they hosted Wolverhampton Wanderers in their 2023-24 Premier League opener on Monday (August 14).

More than just the three points, though, the Red Devils failed to impress, as they largely struggled in a game that many expected them to win convincingly. By the time Raphael Varane headed home the only goal of the game in the 76th minute, Wolves had created plenty of clear-cut chances at the other end. The visitors tested the debuting Andre Onana a couple of times and made the Manchester United defence panic.

Martin O’Neal’s side, though, weren't clinical enough and were made to pay for squandering the chances that came their way. What the visitors managed to do, though, was to lay bare the flaws in the United team.

Wolves cut through Manchester United’s midfield

Erik ten Hag named a very familiar line-up, but the decision to play two No. 8s in Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes left the midfield badly exposed.

Casemiro is yet to regain full match fitness despite returning to pre-season early, and the Brazilian was caught off-guard several times with no cover when Wolves countered. Matheus Nunes, Matheus Cunha and Pedro Neto had a field day, carving through the Reds Devils midfield with very little challenge.

Wolves ended up having 23 shots against Manchester United, the second most by an away side at Old Trafford since 2004. It was too easy for the visitors and, on another day, Ten Hag and his side could’ve ended up dropping points.

Red Devils midfield unbalanced

Manchester United’s midfield was largely unbalanced. Before Christian Eriksen, a more suitable box-to-box midfielder, came on in the second half to complement Casemiro, the hosts couldn’t get a hold of the game.

Ten Hag pushed hard to get Mount from Chelsea but, at the moment, he isn’t looking suitable for a role in midfield. Despite how hardworking he is, it's evident that he doesn't have the tactical awareness to play as No. 8.

"Manchester United's midfield was non-existent, it emptied,” former Reds defender Gary Neville fumed on Sky Sports. It was a concern that if you watched Man United in pre-season, leaving Casemiro on his own when Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes go forwards, it looks great. But you’ve got to have a balance.

"The front three don't really work hard enough in a defensive sense. That would have been a real worry because Wolves have got a new manager only four days ago and a lot of misery around how their season may end up but they’ve been brilliant tonight."

Wolves badly exposed Manchester United’s unbalanced midfield. Considering how dominant Ten Hag wants his side to be, something has to give or the Red Devils could find themselves in trouble at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (August 19).