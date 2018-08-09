Manchester United legend unimpressed with Jose Mourinho and the current squad

Rwiddhi Chakraborty FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 09 Aug 2018, 14:44 IST

Manchester United v West Ham United - The Emirates FA Cup Sixth Round

In an interview with Sky Sports, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes reveals he his apprehensive of Manchester United's title hopes this season when compared to the other big guns like Manchester City and Liverpool.

"When you look at Manchester City, possibly Liverpool, I don't think they [United] have the quality of those two teams at the minute. Liverpool have made some really good signings. United finished above them last season," said Scholes, who is currently in Hong Kong and a Sky pundit.

"I just don't see United getting closer to City. City are a really good side, great manager, some great players, a way of playing that they all know about and Manchester United seem to be not too sure what's going on."

"You don't really know the team, you don't really know the players, you don't know how they're going to perform from one week to the next. So I hope I'm wrong, but I don't see them challenging for the league this year."

This is not the first time the United legend has voiced his disapproval of the current regime. In January of this year, after months of facing criticism from Scholes, Jose Mourinho lashed out in a press conference, going as far as to say that Scholes "will be in history as a phenomenal player...not as a pundit".

AC Milan v Manchester United - International Champions Cup 2018

In an already underwhelming pre-season tour, where United missed a majority of their regular players, coupled with lukewarm activity in the transfer market [reports of increased tension between the manager and Chief Executive Ed Woodward for the lack of deals that were sanctioned], this will be a make or break season for Jose Mourinho, who has recently admitted that the 2018-19 season will be "difficult" if United don't complete more signings.

One can only wait and watch what happens.