Manchester United seize control of top-four destiny after breezing past Everton

It’s now been back-to-back victories for Manchester United in the Premier League after going three games without a win following their Carabao Cup victory over Newcastle United.

Erik ten Hag’s side was going through a difficult spell in the league which saw them suffer disappointing defeats to Liverpool and Newcastle and also drop points to bottom-side Southampton.

However, the Red Devils returned to winning ways last week with a narrow 1-0 win against Brentford and they followed it up with yet another scintillating performance against Everton on Saturday (April 8).

Backed by a charged Old Trafford crowd, Manchester United completely dominated the Toffees and left nothing to chance, eventually coasting to a 2-0 win thanks to goals in either half by Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial.

Red Devils outclass Everton

Manchester United have seen a drop in their performances in recent weeks but they played one of their best games of the season when they hosted Everton.

Not only were the Reds in complete control from start to finish, but they also created numerous opportunities and could’ve ended the game with a bigger winning margin had they been more clinical.

Ten Hag’s decision to deploy Bruno Fernandes in a deeper role and rather move Marcel Sabitzer into the No.10 position proved to be a shrewd call as the former had the time and space to constantly pick out his teammates in the final third and the latter equally set up the opening goal.

The Old Trafford outfit ended the game with 11 shots on target and 64% possession, which highlights just how dominant they were against Sean Dyche’s side.

For an Everton team that came into the game on the back of a four-game unbeaten run that included draws against Chelsea and Tottenham, Manchester United deserve praise for how they outclassed them.

Manchester United take control of top four hopes

The Premier League’s top-four race continues to be keener than ever, with Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle all winning their games this weekend.

However, Ten Hag’s side still holds a slight advantage over their rivals in the race to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. By beating Everton, they seized control of their destiny.

Manchester United v Everton FC - Premier League

The Reds currently sit in fourth position, level on points with Newcastle, but they lead Tottenham by three points and also have a game in hand with just eight matches left. This means they could be six points clear of Spurs in the next few weeks if they win their outstanding match.

"It’s a win and we have to move on but I’m happy that we are in April and playing at this level against an Everton side who are hard to beat, as we have seen in the last weeks. It’s a really strong team in survival mode; they’re doing a great job there so if we play at this level, it’s good to know and gives us belief and confidence for the future,” Ten Hag told Manutd.com after the game.

“We're in the final stage of the season and we're still improving – that is the way I want to approach it,” he added. “We have a lot to win, but also a lot to win in the way of playing, so we have to keep improving and in the end, we want to get more silverware."

Finishing in the top four remains the goal for Erik ten Tag and Manchester United, especially after missing out on Europe’s premier competition last season. But they have their destiny in their own hands now and if they can maintain their momentum, then they should be back on the big stage next season.

Poll : 0 votes