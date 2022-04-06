Manchester United set appoint 52-year-old as next permanent manager: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to finalize the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the club's next manager.

The Dutchman has been touted as the favorite for the role since usurping the once favored Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Talks have been on-going with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming that Ten Hag is positive over the potential of becoming the next Red Devils boss.

Meanwhile, journalist Mark Ogden has confirmed to ESPN that Manchester United are finalizing the Dutchman's appointment with an announcement soon to come.

Sources have reportedly told ESPN that Manchester United director Richard Arnold and joint-chariman Joel Glazer have chosen Ten Hag as United's next manager.

This brings an end to the speculation over different candidates coming into the fray over the last few weeks. The Ajax coach now seems set to succeed current interim manager Ralf Rangnick this summer.

The Dutchman's release buyout clause with Ajax is said to be at around €2.5 million and United are said to have no problem meeting this.

A huge summer ahead for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has been told to plan next season without Paul Pogba

With his appointment looking all but confirmed, all eyes will be fixated on the hugely important summer. Ten Hag will have a host of duties to attend to.

The futures of a number of Manchester United squad members are up in the air. The likes of Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata all look set to depart Old Trafford as their contracts are set to expire.

Reinforcements are hugely required with a new striker and defensive midfielder at the top of the 13-time Premier League winners' wishlist.

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is heavily rumored to be the player the club wants to bring in. TalkSPORT reports that the Red Devils are the frontrunners to sign the highly regarded Englishman.

Ten Hag will also reportedly be looking to bring a few of his own players from Ajax to Old Trafford. Antony and Jurrien Timber are two names that have been mentioned. Dutch outlet Telegraaf (via Metro) reports that the latter has been sounded out to the United board during talks between ten Hag and United.

Then there is the need to also sort out the backroom staff. A former Red Devil with Dutch connections is seemingly a necessity for ten Hag to have on his coaching team.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Could Ruud van Nistelrooy or Robin van Persie join Erik ten Hag if he gets the job at 🗣️ "He's sounding out one or two members in Dutch football with a background at Manchester United."Could Ruud van Nistelrooy or Robin van Persie join Erik ten Hag if he gets the job at #MUFC 🗣️ "He's sounding out one or two members in Dutch football with a background at Manchester United."Could Ruud van Nistelrooy or Robin van Persie join Erik ten Hag if he gets the job at #MUFC? 👀 https://t.co/OB4dHrTUzU

The likes of Robin van Persie and Jaap Stam have been reported by Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan as names that could come in.

Nevertheless, it seems like we are finally coming to the end of the managerial saga at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag looks set to become the next manager of Manchester United.

