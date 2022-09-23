Manchester United set to hold talks over signing defender with £44 million release clause in January: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly planning a winter move for Napoli defender Kim Min-jae. The centre-back moved to Italy this summer in a £16 million move from Fenerbahce.

According to CNN Turkey (via The Sun), Manchester United are set to hold talks with Napoli over a January move for Kim.

The defender reportedly has a £44 million release clause in his contract with the Italian giants. But the Red Devils may not be able to trigger that in the winter window as the clause doesn't come into effect this season.

United signed centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax in the summer transfer window. The Argentina international has cemented a starting spot alongside Raphael Varane under manager Erik ten Hag, forcing club captain Harry Maguire to the bench.

Lisandro Martinez @LisandrMartinez #MUFC Thanks to everyone for the recognition as Player of the Month, but our team spirit is the key for us to grow stronger. We share the fight, we share the rewards! Thanks to everyone for the recognition as Player of the Month, but our team spirit is the key for us to grow stronger. We share the fight, we share the rewards! ❤️🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/DuDypOSTWq

The Manchester-based side are still looking to add one more defender to the mix and have identified Kim as a potential signing.

The South Korea international has started eight matches for Napoli so far this season and has also scored two goals in the process. His performances have helped the Italian side rise to the top of the Serie A table.

They have also won both their UEFA Champions League group stage encounters so far, including a 4-1 win over Liverpool.

Kim also attracted interest from the likes of Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur in the summer window before his move to Napoli.

Manchester United get back on track after a slow start

Manchester United's start to the new Premier League season was dreadful as they fell to consecutive losses against Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion, respectively.

However, with Ten Hag making a few changes to his starting XI, they have now gone on a four-match winning run in the league.

The Red Devils have also registered their first win in the Europa League this season after falling to Real Sociedad in the tournament opener. They got the better of Moldovan side FC Sherrif 2-0 to get their Europa League campaign up and running.

