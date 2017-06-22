Reports: Manchester United to sign Brazilian playmaker after agreeing personal terms

Manchester United finally look set to secure their second signing of the transfer window.

Jose Mourinho

What’s the story?

Manchester United have agreed on personal terms with Benfica playmaker Anderson Talisca according to reports in English outlet The Sun.

The Brazilian had previously admitted that he would like to play under Jose Mourinho, he had said, “Mourinho? I won't lie, there's a love that exists, but it[a move] doesn't depend on me alone. It depends on Benfica & my agents. There'll be news soon. Mourinho's love[for me] is old. I admire his work too. He's a great coach and I hope everything works out”.

In case you didn’t know..

Jose Mourinho, the Manchester United manager has previously spoken about Anderson Talisca during his time at Chelsea. In 2014, Jose Mourinho spoke of the impact the Brazilian was making for Benfica after a hattrick Vitoria Setubal, “I think Benfica hired well. They say Talisca is unknown, but he is only so unknown because he's only not playing in England because he doesn't have a work permit. If he had one, he would be here!”.

Those comments, however, was in 2014, and since then, failing to make an impact in his parent club Benfica the playmaker moved to Besiktas where he has had a successful season.

The heart of the matter

Anderson Talisca undoubtedly was touted for great things when Benfica bought him from Bahia, was compared to the Brazilian legend Rivaldo in many quarters and was touted to become his successor. However, things haven’t gone to plan in the following two seasons when the Brazilian U-23 international didn’t make the impact he was touted to make in the Portuguese first division and was loaned out to Besiktas.

However, his season with the Turkish giants was excellent where he scored 17 goals mainly from a Number 10 position.

What’s Next?

There has been no official confirmation from any of Besiktas, Benfica or Manchester United about the transfer. The Brazilian, however, has a £22 million release clause in his contract, which in the current English market is a very good price to pay for a player who has scored 17 goals last season.

However, question marks still remain on the player’s ability and his potential position at Manchester United. The Red Devils already boast the likes of Juan Mata, Wayne Rooney, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan who can all play the position.

Author’s Take

The transfer for the Brazilian remains a huge doubt mainly due to the Work Permit situation for the 23-year-old. He is not a full international for the famous yellow and blue, and will thus have to be registered with the FA as an ‘exceptional talent’ category, which he is yet to be.

All this is definitely if the interest is genuine, but given the profile of players Jose seems to have outlined for the summer, Anderson is undoubtedly a luxury.