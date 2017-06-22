Reports: Manchester United bid €35 million for Barcelona midfielder

Manchester United have reportedly made a bid of £31 million (35 million euros) for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes. The Portuguese star had a tough first season at the Camp Nou and now the Metro (via Catalunya Radio) claim that the Premier League giants are ready to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford this transfer window. The report also added that this initial bid was likely rejected as Ernesto Valverde sees Gomes as an important player for next season.

Both Juventus and Manchester United have been credited with an interest in the former Valencia man and it will be interesting to see whether the Barcelona board sanction a move to sell the 23-year-old after just one season.

Many reports have suggested that the Portuguese star might be on his way out of the club after his agent Jorge Mendes was spotted speaking with the Barcelona board a few days back. Bought amid much fanfare from Valencia, Gomes has failed to live upto his potential in his first season as a Barcelona player.

Jose Mourinho is said to be a huge fan of his countryman and with both the ‘special one’ and Gomes sharing the same agent in Jorge Mendes, the United manager is confident of securing the signing of the talented 23-year-old.

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their midfield.with Jose Mourinho keen to get the best out of his world record transfer Paul Pogba next season. With Michael Carrick on the wrong side of 30, Andre Gomes is seen as the ideal long-term solution to the United midfield problem.

However, with Valverde reportedly being a fan of Andre Gomes, United will most likely need to bid well over £31 million to get their man. Although the Portuguese star had a poor season, there is no denying the fact that Gomes will definitely add some quality and depth to the Premier League side.

While Andre Gomes’ performances have been criticised this season, Mourinho might be pulling off a masterstroke by bidding for his countryman as the arrival of Gomes will definitely free up Pogba and allow him to have much more of an impact on the game.

However, Valverde is not ready to let go off Gomes just yet and United will need to bid in excess of £40 million if they are to have a chance of securing the Barcelona man’s signature.

