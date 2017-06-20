8 biggest transfers which might actually happen this season

The transfer world is going mad and these crazy deals are actually very close to being completed before the end of the transfer window

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2017, 15:19 IST

The summer transfer window is here and we are all set to see some crazy transfer fees for some world class players. Top clubs across Europe are all determined to strengthen their squad and with all of them having substantial financial muscle, it will not come as much of a surprise if we see Paul Pogba’s transfer record being broken comfortably in the coming two months.

Unsurprisingly, Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are expected to be at the forefront in the transfer market while Premier League sides like Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City will also be confident of making an impact. Without much ado, let us take a look at the top 8 transfers which could actually happen this summer transfer window:

#8 Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea

Diego Costa dropped a bombshell when he said that Antonio Conte no longer saw him as a part of his plans at Chelsea. The Spaniard was supremely effective last season and although there were some reported problems with his attitude, there is no denying the fact that he is a top class striker.

However, Conte seems to have already found the ideal replacement with many publications claiming that a deal for former striker Romelu Lukaku is all but done. The Everton striker was in fine form last season and it seems that the Italian sees the Belgian as an ideal fit for his demanding style of play

Lukaku has never hidden the fact that he wants to play in a team challenging for top honours and the 24-year-old believes that it is now the right time to test himself in a competition like the Champions League. Daily Star is claiming that personal terms have already been agreed and it only looks like a matter of time before this transfer becomes official.