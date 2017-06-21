Reports: Premier League club close to agreeing deal for Andres Iniesta

What’s the story?

Manchester City are reportedly leading the race to sign Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta. According to reports in Italian daily Calciomercato, the Premier League giants are favourites ahead of the likes of Inter Milan and Juventus to complete the signing of the Barcelona playmaker. The report even went on to claim that personal contact had already been made between Pep Guardiola and the Spanish legend.

The 33-year-old is regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of this generation and Iniesta will definitely add quality and depth to any club side in the world.

In case you didn’t know...

Barcelona are yet to agree on a new contract with their club captain and there have been plenty of rumours about Iniesta leaving the club in the summer transfer window. The midfielder was at his best under the guidance of Pep Guardiola and we could well see them reunited once again in this season.

The heart of the matter

Guardiola has tried imposing his style of play at Manchester City with mixed success, but the signing of Iniesta would prove to be a huge step in the right direction for the Catalan manager. Although 33, Iniesta is still capable of contributing at the very highest level and he could prove to be one of the signings of the summer transfer window.

Although City are well stocked in midfield with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and David Silva, Iniesta is seen by Guardiola as the player who can make City a great team from a very good team.

What’s next?

Barcelona have yet to agree on a new deal with their captain and they might well look to sell him this transfer window instead of losing him for free next season. The 33-year-old is wanted by plenty of top clubs across Europe and Pep Guardiola’s relationship with the Spanish playmaker could tilt the scales in favour of Manchester City.

Author’s take

Dani Alves showed that Barcelona made a mistake by letting him go and it looks like the Catalan giants are making the same mistake again by letting go of their legendary midfielder. Iniesta is still capable of making a difference at the very top level and Manchester City should jump at the opportunity to sign the veteran playmaker and reunite him with Pep Guardiola once again.