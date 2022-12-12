Manchester United snubbed chance to sign Croatia's breakout star at 2022 FIFA World Cup in cut-price deal last summer: Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United were among the clubs who passed up the opportunity to sign Dominik Livakovic in the summer. Leicester City and Nottingham Forest were also offered the Croatian star but decided to snub the goalkeeper.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Manchester United had the chance to sign Livakovic for a reported €5 to 10 million fee when Dean Henderson left to join Nottingham Forest on loan.

However, the Red Devils opted to go for Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka instead, with Tom Heaton as the third choice keeper.

Leicester City were also offered the services of the Croatian star, but they decided to hand Danny Ward the starting spot after Kasper Schmeichel joined Nice. The Foxes brought in Alex Smithies on a free transfer after he was released by Cardiff City.

Nottingham Forest were the closest to signing Livakovic, as per the report. The Premier League newcomer also opted against the goalkeeper after choosing a high-profile name in Manchester United's Henderson.

Manchester United target praised for FIFA World Cup performances

Dominik Livakovic has been a rock at the back for Croatia and one of the key reasons why they made it to the semi-finals. The Dinamo Zagreb star is now expected to be a target for clubs around Europe.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has claimed that he knew the goalkeeper would step up in the penalty shootout and said:

"We had a fantastic goalkeeper. Today he was great, he saved each of the penalties in a very strong and stable manner. We practised penalties in training yesterday and he made several saves. When he had the penalty shootout today I was assured, yesterday he installed this confidence and I was sure he would show that capacity today.

"We couldn't be dominant, but we have shown a strength of character. The Japanese might have underestimated us, never do that to Croatia. We are a small nation but we fight for what we want."

Juventus are reportedly the first side to show interest in Manchester United target Livakovic and are working on a move. The Serie A side are first working on the exit for Wojciech Szczęsny before signing the Croatian.

