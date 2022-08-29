Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo was very annoyed with 25% pay-cut clause written into his contract for missing out on UEFA Champions League - Reports 

According to The Sunday Times, Cristiano Ronaldo was unhappy with a pay cut he received due to Manchester United's failure to qualify for the Champions League this season.

The Red Devils finished in sixth spot in the Premier League last season. Hence, they will have to be content with playing in the UEFA Europa League rather than playing in the Champions League this season.

The Portuguese forward scored 18 league goals for a struggling United side last season, 13 more than any other player at the club.

It is perhaps understandable why he was frustrated upon knowing that he would have to take a 25% pay cut for the ongoing season due to a stipulation in his contract. It states that Ronaldo will have to take the pay cut if United miss out on the premier European competition.

The forward's future at Old Trafford has been the subject of speculation over the course of the summer transfer window.

Manager Erik ten Hag wanted to keep hold of the player at the start of the season. However, it is understood that the Dutchman, along with the Glazers, are open to letting the five-time Ballon d'Or leave the club.

The Red Devils suffered a calamitous 4-0 loss to Brentford in the Premier League's second game of the season. Since then, Ronaldo has been demoted to the bench for two games, with United winning both games against Liverpool and Southampton, respectively.

However, the forward feels he was wrongly blamed for the club's disastrous start to their campaign. He single-handedly pulled his team out of misery on multiple occasions last season both in the league and in the UEFA Champions League.

Jorge Mendes pushing a move for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Super agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly pushing for a move for Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea in the last legs of the summer transfer window.

The forward is interested in playing in the Champions League, a competition in which he is the all-time top scorer with 140 goals.

According to The Independent, Sporting CP is the only club playing in the Champions League that has a concrete interest in Ronaldo.

However, Chelsea are also on the lookout for a new attacker after both their strikers Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku left for their respective former clubs RB Leipzig and Inter Milan over the summer.

Napoli are also interested in signing the Portuguese. Hence, where the superstar forward ends up remains to be seen.

Edited by S Chowdhury