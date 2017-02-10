Manchester United news: David De Gea tight lipped over Real Madrid rumours

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has once again been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

David de Gea’s future remains uncertain

What’s the story?

Manchester United star David de Gea has refused to discuss the recent reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid but admitted that he is not aware of his long-term future at Old Trafford.

The reigning European champions want to make another attempt in bringing the Spain international back to the country, according to Marca. De Gea, however, has refused to talk about any rumours linking him with a move away from his current employers, having suggested that he is happy at United.

“I’m not going to talk about that. I‘m not going to talk about that subject now. I just have to keep focused on my club. The future nobody knows. The future is the future. I'm very happy here, it's a great club. In England, football is enjoyed a lot,” De Gea told Spanish newspaper AS.

In case you didn’t know...

De Gea was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson from Atletico Madrid in 2011. After struggling initially, the 26-year-old has become one of the best keepers in the world. And his impressive rise in the last five years has seen him attract interest from Real Madrid.

In the summer of 2015, the Spanish capital club were keen on signing him. And that led to Louis van Gaal, United’s then manager decided to drop him from the squad until his future is resolved. The deal was final agreed between Real and United, only for a delay in paperwork thwarting the move.

The former Atletico star signed a new four-year deal in 2015, with an option to further extend it by a year.

The heart of the matter

De Gea has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in world football and this has attracted interest from Real. The 11-time European champions want to secure his signature and are expected to make an approach next summer.

United goalkeeper has, though, refused to dwell into the recent speculations surrounding his future, while also claiming that he is happy at Old Trafford. However, De Gea has not done anything to put these speculations to bed.

What next?

Real Madrid are likely to sign a goalkeeper in the summer and have reportedly shortlisted De Gea along with Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois to replace Navas. While in recent news, the name of Hugo Lloris has popped as well.

Sportskeeda’s take

United should stand firm and reject any approach from Real for De Gea. However, their chances of holding on to their star player will rely on whether they will qualify for next season’s Champions League.