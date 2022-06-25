Manchester United star deletes Instagram story after posing with hand gun while on holiday: Reports

Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has reportedly deleted a post on social media in which he was pictured with a handgun.

The 19-year-old has made three appearances for the Red Devils first-team since moving from Monaco in 2019 and is considered one of the club's brightest prospects.

The Tunisian international made a name for himself during a memorable cameo appearance against arch-rivals Liverpool in April, where a series of full-blooded challenges earned the teenager plenty of praise.

Mejbri is currently on a summer break, but The Mail has reported that the Manchester United star quickly deleted an Instagram post in which the youngster posed for a selfie with a handgun.

The tenacious midfielder then posted another picture on his story which contained himself and three friends holding guns at a firing range. The teenager has nearly 900,000 followers on the platform.

Hannibal will be hopeful of playing a bigger role in the United first-team next season to force his way into becoming a first-choice starter for Tunisia, who will be competing in the Qatar World Cup next year. The African nation have been drawn alongside Denmark, Australia and defending champions France.

Former Manchester United captain hopes Hannibal Mejbri will be given an opportunity next season

Antonio Valencia played 339 times for the Red Devils across ten seasons, in which he won six major honours.

The retired right-back recently told MUTV that he wants to see more youth players given a chance, while also mentioning Hannibal by name. Valencia stated:

"I know Erik ten Hag’s football and how well he has performed at Ajax. I am sure that with a full pre-season, he is going to be able to share his football with the players, and, all together, they will be able to make the fans happy.

"It is also great that he has previously worked with young talent, as we have a lot in our current squad.

"I loved Hannibal’s personality and his will to win tackles. He came on the pitch at Anfield with the idea of giving everything, and it should have been that way for everyone since the start of the game. He is a kid with great talent and I hope to see more of him soon."

