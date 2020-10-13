Manchester United star Edinson Cavani hopes to fire Red Devils to Premier League glory

Manchester United's new superstar Edinson Cavani has laid down the marker for his ambitions at his new club.

The Uruguayan striker moved to Old Trafford on deadline day as a free agent for a massive reported salary of just under £10m-a-season on a deal which could go up to two years. Despite being 33, Cavani believes that he is up for the challenge that awaits him in the Premier League as he vows to help Manchester United win silverware.

Speaking on his ambitions at Old Trafford, the former Paris Saint-Germain forward revealed that he's convinced that Manchester United can be champions again.

The Uruguayan expressed;

"I think any player who is competitive by nature always wants to be able to win silverware. You always work hard so you can give the best account of yourself, and based on performing at your best, you can get the right results. Then, when you’ve picked up the right results, you can go on to win trophies and achieve big things."

Cavani, PSG's all-time top-scorer and one of the highest-scoring strikers over the last decade, is confident that he could help Manchester United reclaim the Premier League. He continued,

"I've just joined one of the biggest clubs in the world and I think that one of the first objectives it has, as a club, is to win and be champions. I believe that you can’t help but think that a club like Manchester United can aspire to win the title. Starting with the Premier League, and then moving on to other trophies."

"That's what I would like to achieve with this club, win trophies, win titles, and then to be able to make the same impression here that I've always tried to make with every club I've played at."

Cavani set to miss Newcastle clash, could be set for Manchester United debut in Paris

Cavani in action for Uruguay

The Uruguayan completed his move on the final day of the transfer window and flew from Paris to Manchester, due to which he will have to quarantine himself for 14 days.

However, this would mean that he will be set to miss Manchester United's tricky away fixture at St. James' Park. As a consequence, Cavani could be set for a dramatic Red Devils debut against the club that released him just a few months ago.

Manchester United travel to Paris to play French champions PSG in the UEFA Champions League, and Cavani will be eligible to play the fixture — which could mean that El Matador's Manchester United bow could coincide with his homecoming in France.

